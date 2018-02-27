Spirits, Scandal, and Sovereignty Take Over E! with New Seasons of HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM WITH TYLER HENRY, THE ARRANGEMENT, and THE ROYALS

From jaw-dropping messages from beyond, to contract marriages and royal turmoil, there is no shortage of entertainment on E! with three upcoming season premieres.

Hollywood’s go-to medium and clairvoyant returns to deliver breathtaking readings to celebrities looking for healing and closure in Season 3 of HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM WITH TYLER HENRY, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT beginning Feb. 28. Next, THE ARRANGEMENT returns for its 10-episode second season and pulls the curtain on the Hollywood dream, revealing a nightmare of control and secrets, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT beginning March 11. Then, following at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the 10-episode, fourth season of THE ROYALS sees chaos plague the monarchy as the palace struggles to cope with a new, dubious king.

HOLLYWOOD MEDIUM WITH TYLER HENRY – Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT – Season 3 Premiere

Hollywood’s most sought-after medium, Tyler Henry, returns with more phenomenal readings to provide celebrities with comfort and closure. This season, Henry sits down with Chrissy Metz (THIS IS US), Jim Parsons (BIG BANG THEORY), La Toya Jackson, Lucy Hale (PRETTY LITTLE LIARS), Megan Fox (Transformers), and more.

THE ARRANGEMENT – Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT – Season 2 Premiere

The fourth season of THE ARRANGEMENT sees Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista, THE WALKING DEAD) take control and forge ahead with her plan to take down the Institute of The Higher Mind (IHM) while simultaneously planning her “fairy tale” A-list wedding to Kyle West (Josh Henderson, DALLAS). Meanwhile, West’s dark past is revealed, including his connection to IHM leaders.



THE ROYALS – Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT – Season 4 Premiere

Season 4 of THE ROYALS picks up after the charming, duplicitous Prince Robert (Max Brown, THE TUDORS) is crowned King of England. Prince Liam (William Mosley, The Chronicles of Narnia) and his recently dethroned uncle, Cyrus (Jake Maskall, EASTENDERS), form an unlikely alliance while Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley, GOSSIP GIRL) struggles to figure out her role in the palace.

