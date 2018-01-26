Rose McGowan Takes on Hollywood in E! Docu-Series CITIZEN ROSE, Premiering January 30

E! presents the limited docu-series CITIZEN ROSE, following artist and activist Rose McGowan as she fights against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. The five-part series debuts with a two-hour documentary special on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, before returning with four additional episodes this spring. The powerful series follows the tumultuous and fascinating life of McGowan, who has been a prominent figure in the cultural shift against sexual assault and gender inequality in Hollywood. See a preview of CITIZEN ROSE here.

Presented in almost real-time, CITIZEN ROSE follows McGowan as she processes the massive social change she has helped usher in; readies her memoir/manifesto, BRAVE, for release; and fights back against those who have hurt so many, including her. In the aftermath of speaking out against a pervasive culture of abuse amongst Hollywood elites, McGowan was arrested; met with former President Barack Obama; and was named one of TIME Magazine’s “People of the Year,” helping to ignite a conversation and inspire other women to speak out against their abusers.

By going up against the Hollywood machine, McGowan has shown true courage in the face of adversity and CITZEN ROSE brings viewers into McGowan’s world: the art, the #ROSEARMY, her special punk brand of activism, and the music she makes to heal.

Following the premiere of CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan arrives in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 4 for a speaking engagement coinciding with the release of BRAVE. An encore presentation of the two-hour CITIZEN ROSE special premiere airs Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on E!.

