E! Rolls out 2018 Award Season Coverage, Beginning with Jam-Packed Day of Red Carpet-Themed Programming, January 7

E! heads into the 2018 awards season in style this weekend with exclusive coverage of all the celebrity arrivals, fashion hits and misses, nomination predictions, and post-show recaps. The glamorous season begins this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with RED CARPET ICONS: GOLDEN GLOBES®, the first in a series of four all-new specials that look back at Hollywood’s most fashionable red carpet moments. Other installments include RED CARPET ICONS: ACADEMY AWARDS®and two specials honouring fearless trendsetters Rihanna and Beyoncé, with dates to be announced. Click here for a sneak peek and synopses.

Awards season coverage continues with a two-hour THE GOLDEN GLOBE® 75th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, hosted by WILL & GRACE stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The commemorative special highlights the most memorable moments from past shows, counts down the top GOLDEN GLOBE® Award-winning movies, and features star-studded exclusive interviews with Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), Nicole Kidman (BIG LITTLE LIES), and many more.

As 2018 awards season kicks off with THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARDS, airing January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CTV, E!’s signature specials return to deliver all the red carpet glamour and award season insights viewers can expect. On Sunday, Jan. 7, E! starts their carpet coverage with COUNTDOWN TO THE RED CARPET at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Then at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, E! AFTER PARTY recaps the most memorable highlights from the star-studded evening.

Additionally, CTV’s ETALK delivers exclusive GOLDEN GLOBE access and coverage as the only Canadian outlet with a platform position on the GOLDEN GLOBE red carpet. ETALK Anchors Ben Mulroney and Danielle Graham report from L.A., delivering exclusive one-on-one interviews with Hollywood’s elite. ETALK also dishes on the night’s best moments and the post-show party circuit, with Senior Reporter Devon Soltendieck reporting from the HBO After Party, when ETALK’s exclusive GOLDEN GLOBE® coverage airs Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and CTV GO (visit CTV.ca to confirm local listings).

E!’s red carpet coverage continues for THE 2018 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® (Jan. 21), THE 2018 GRAMMY® AWARDS (Jan. 28), and THE 2018 ACADEMY AWARDS® (March 4), which includes the E! special premiere of RED CARPET RUNDOWN where , E!’s team of experts look back at all the celebrity appearances and excitement from the OSCARS®, Sunday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The full list of E!’s 2018 award season coverage is below. All times in ET; please visit eonline.com/ca to confirm local broadcast times.



THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

Sunday, Jan. 7

1 p.m. – RED CARPET ICONS: GOLDEN GLOBES

2 p.m. – THE GOLDEN GLOBE 75TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

4 p.m. – COUNTDOWN TO THE RED CARPET: THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

6 p.m. – LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET: THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

11 p.m. – E! AFTER PARTY: THE 2018 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

THE 2018 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS

Sunday, Jan. 21

6 p.m. – LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET: THE 2018 SAG AWARDS®

THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

Sunday, Jan. 28

4 p.m. – COUNTDOWN TO THE RED CARPET: THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

6 p.m. – LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET: THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

11:30 p.m. – E! AFTER PARTY: THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

THE 2018 ACADEMY AWARDS





Sunday

1:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

12 a.m.

