E! Original Special IT LIST: CALIFORNIA VIBES, Premieres Sunday, April 8

E! hosts Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde embark on a sun-kissed adventure of the Golden State in IT LIST: CALIFORNIA VIBES, premiering Sunday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Produced in partnership with Visit California, the fifth instalment of this 30-minute exploratory series from Bell Media Studios follows Edwards and Wilde as they take painting lessons in San Clemente, check out metal sculptures in Borrego Springs, and embark on a wild wine safari. Along the way, the pair meets up with Canadian celebrity expats and local tastemakers like Shamier Anderson (WYNONNA EARP), Nicole Williams (WAGS:LA), and more. For a sneak peek of their adventures, click here.

First up, Edwards and Wilde go on a wine safari at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. Joined by celebrity model and Toronto-native Nicole Williams (WAGS: LA), the trio sample wine from the ranch’s vineyard and stop to feed the exotic animals who call Saddlerock home along the way. Then, in the desert of Borrego Springs, they explore the giant metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda.

Additional highlights include painting lessons with artist Charmaine Olivia in San Clemente, hanging out at the chic LINE hotel in LA’s Koreatown with Canadian actor Shamier Anderson (WYNONNA EARP), exploring Hearst Castle in San Simeon, and visiting the Northern California town of Davis, to see why celebrities like Morgan Freeman and Scarlett Johansson are taking up the hobby of beekeeping.

