SHINERS a film by Stacey Tenenbaum

World Broadcast Premiere

CBC’s documentary Channel

February 25 at 9:00pm ET

TRAILER

Kicking off its World Premiere at Hot Docs this past spring, and following a super successful festival run, Shiners from director Stacey Tenenbaum, steps into the small screen for its World Broadcast Premiere Sunday Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on documentary Channel.

From the brash street shiners of New York City, to the masked shoe shine boys of La Paz, meet the men and women who make their living cleaning our shoes.

Shiners travels the world to show you what it means to be a shoe shiner, and to give you an insider’s view of this overlooked profession. People around the world have turned to shoe shining to provide for themselves and their families.

These are their stories. Enter their universe. You’ll never look at a shoe shiner the same way again!

“After years of chatting with shiners around the world,” says director Tenenbaum, “I discovered that they do! Shoe shiners universally enjoy the simple act of making shoes shiny. They take pride in the work they do and they like the freedom of being their own bosses. Yet despite the fact they provide a valuable service, shoe shiners are often ignored, looked down upon and, in some countries, even maligned.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

