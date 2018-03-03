CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 5-11, 2018

As Shuswap elder Ralph Phillips walks through his territory picking sage, he reveals the sometimes difficult stories of his life that have impacted his journey, beginning with his time at residential school. As he prepares the medicine and cleanses himself, he reveals the ways he came out of abuse and trauma to stand strong in his community. Using the backdrop of British Columbia’s interior as both physical and symbolic landscape, Kéwku weaves Ralph Phillips’ tumultuous life experiences with his relationship to the healing medicine sage. It is a visual poem, residing at the intersection of Ralph’s inner world and the rich outer world of Secwepemculw (traditional Shuswap territory).Watch the documentary here
In this 90-minute special, Sir Elton John talks to friend and fan David Walliams about his extraordinary career spanning 50 years. From Rocket Man to I’m Still Standing, Your Song to Candle In The Wind, Elton reveals how his classic songs came about in a top 20 countdown, which culminates with the song that British viewers voted the nation’s favourite Elton John song in an exclusive ITV poll.
The show also features contributions from some of Elton’s closest friends and best-known fans including Ed Sheeran, Sting, Annie Lennox, Sir Rod Stewart, Chris Martin, Billy Joel, Kiki Dee, Rag’n’Bone Man, James Corden, Lionel Richie, Lulu, Stephen Fry, Boy George, Dionne Warwick, Sharon Osbourne and Rob Lowe.
What if every time you opened your wallet, a third of your cash fell out and you did nothing about it? Consider the fact that one-third of the food grown annually for human consumption is never eaten – for one reason or another, it ends up in the garbage. In the U.S., that’s $218 billion (or 1.3 billion tons) of food annually. Yet at the same time, 800 million people around the globe are starving. It’s a problem – but one with no shortage of solutions. Starring chefs like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Massimo Bottura, and Danny Bowien, the documentary shows how even small changes can lead to new ways of using more food, feeding more people, curbing environmental damage, stimulating technology and business, and ultimately improving the health and well-being of all citizens worldwide.