CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 5-11, 2018

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network)

What if every time you opened your wallet, a third of your cash fell out and you did nothing about it? Consider the fact that one-third of the food grown annually for human consumption is never eaten – for one reason or another, it ends up in the garbage. In the U.S., that’s $218 billion (or 1.3 billion tons) of food annually. Yet at the same time, 800 million people around the globe are starving. It’s a problem – but one with no shortage of solutions. Starring chefs like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Massimo Bottura, and Danny Bowien, the documentary shows how even small changes can lead to new ways of using more food, feeding more people, curbing environmental damage, stimulating technology and business, and ultimately improving the health and well-being of all citizens worldwide.