CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 12-18, 2018

High school students today have to balance heavy workloads at school with increasing pressure to succeed. Fourth Period Burnout pools the creative energies of three youth: Juliette (16), Daniel (18) and Theresa (15), and their mentor Madison Thomas, to create a short documentary about their day-to-day experiences with stress and burnout. The idea for the documentary took shape when director Madison Thomas started teaching in an after-school program for creative teens in Winnipeg. “When one student shared her weekly school, homework, extra-curricular and part-time work schedule with me, I was floored by how much was being expected of this 16 year-old,” says Thomas.
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC
We test make-up samples from Sephora, Shoppers, Mac and Body Shop. And ask the ultimate question: Can spraying them with alcohol kill mould and bacteria like staphylococcus aureas?
Secret audio tapes and an exclusive television interview with an industry whistle blower reveal a shady practice that jacks up the price of your generic drugs. A Fifth Estate investigation shows how Costco pressed one generic drug company for illegal payments to stock their products, and how you may be paying the price.
Two Costco executives pleaded guilty to professional misconduct in front of the Ontario College of Pharmacists and the company says it suspended the practices upon conclusion of its own internal investigation. But now the Fifth Estate has learned Costco is under investigation by a provincial government team specializing in fraud.
Hear the secret audio tapes for the first time, meet the man who blew the whistle, and find out how Canadians could be saving billions on the cost of generic drugs.
Lane is a 25-year-old in the Canadian Navy who yearns to reunite with his estranged family after being excommunicated from their church when he was 18 years old. Lane was born into the Exclusive Brethren, a secluded and secretive protestant group. The Devil’s Trap takes audiences on an intimate road trip across North America with Lane as our guide as he travels across the United States and Canada to make sense of his tumultuous childhood, and towards reconciliation with his family.
For more information or to watch the trailer click here
On June 2nd 1953, on one of the coldest June days of the century, after 16 months of planning, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II set out to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions of people throughout the world. Using the Queen’s recollections and new footage of the Crown Jewels, The Coronation reveals the story of this glittering ceremony. Shedding an entirely new perspective on this world-famous event, it brings together eyewitness accounts of those who participated, including the maid of honour who nearly fainted in the Abbey and the 12-year-old choirboy who was left to sing solo when his overwhelmed colleagues lost their voices. Viewing rarely seen private and official film footage of the day, the Queen recalls the day when the weight of both St. Edward’s Crown and the hopes and expectations of a nation recovering from war were on her shoulders, as the nation looked to their 27-year-old Queen to lead them to a new era.
For more information or to watch the trailer click here