CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: MARCH 12-18, 2018

The Coronation

On June 2nd 1953, on one of the coldest June days of the century, after 16 months of planning, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II set out to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, watched by millions of people throughout the world. Using the Queen’s recollections and new footage of the Crown Jewels, The Coronation reveals the story of this glittering ceremony. Shedding an entirely new perspective on this world-famous event, it brings together eyewitness accounts of those who participated, including the maid of honour who nearly fainted in the Abbey and the 12-year-old choirboy who was left to sing solo when his overwhelmed colleagues lost their voices. Viewing rarely seen private and official film footage of the day, the Queen recalls the day when the weight of both St. Edward’s Crown and the hopes and expectations of a nation recovering from war were on her shoulders, as the nation looked to their 27-year-old Queen to lead them to a new era.

