CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JANUARY 15-21, 2018

The Fifth Estate ** change to this week’s show **

The Murders of Dellen Millard



Friday, January 12, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

He was a rich kid who stood to inherit millions from his father’s aviation business. But he was into self gratification — the kind that came from throwing wild parties and engaging in petty crimes like robbery and drug-dealing. Into his life walked Laura Babcock, an impressionable young woman and an aspiring actress. The deeper she got drawn into Millard’s web, the more dangerous it became. In the summer of 2012, Laura Babcock disappeared, never to be seen again. Last month Millard was convicted of killing her, just as he had been previously of murdering a young man named Tim Bosma.This is the story of the murderous ways of Dellon Millard.

The Nature of Things

Ice Bridge

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC

It is widely believed that the first migrants to North America arrived approximately 14,000 years ago, having trekked across a land bridge spanning the Bering Strait from Siberia to Alaska. However, extraordinary new evidence supports an explosive new theory of another trip to the New World. A group of international scientists believe they have discovered evidence to prove that an earlier route was taken by brave souls from the European continent across the Atlantic Ocean during the last Ice Age. It is thought that they travelled across a massive ice bridge spanning thousands of miles from mainland Europe, and arriving in North America approximately 6000 years before those from the west. These discoveries could change everything we know about the earliest human inhabitants of the New World and how they arrived here.

CBC Docs POV

The Caregiver’s Club

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

They are called the forgotten ones because despite all the media coverage of dementia, those who actually care for loved ones at home, or accompany them through institutional life, are largely ignored or taken for granted. They are the unseen and unsung everyday heroes who manage, in surprising ways, to stay strong and carry on without appreciation from society — or even their own patients. Coping with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, is much more difficult than dealing with a physical ailment, in large part because you never know what the loved one is thinking or going to do next. Despite these hardships, caregivers learn to cope with compassion, perseverance and humour.

Marketplace

Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC

Where do your old clothes really end up? Many Canadians believe they are helping the less fortunate and the environment when they put their used clothes in bins at charities, or give them to retailers that boast of recycling programs. It might surprise and horrify you to find out how few of those cast-offs go to the needy or are needed at all and how much ends up being buried or burned. Plus, Marketplace puts retailers’ clothing recycling claims to the test.

The Fifth Estate

The Silence Breakers: The Albert Schultz Story



Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

Women are breaking years of silence about what they call sexual harassment by Canadian theatre and entertainment icon Albert Schultz. Next week on the Fifth Estate, some of those actresses – and their supporters – come forward to tell their story of how and why they took the steps they did: the fears, the challenges and the consequences. Schultz is one of the founding members of Toronto’s renowned Soulpepper Theatre Company, and was once the star of the Canadian drama Street Legal. He’s also the executive producer of CBC’s comedy hit Kim’s Convenience. In civil lawsuits filed this week the women allege Schultz was a “serial sexual predator” who engaged in unwanted groping, harassment and sexual remarks in the workplace from 2000 to 2013. Schultz was instructed to step down by the Soulpepper board pending an investigation and he later issued a statement vowing “I intend to vehemently defend myself.” None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Passionate Eye

Putin’s Revenge (Part 2)

Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)

For months, reports of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election have dominated the headlines. In a special, two-part documentary Putin’s Revenge tells the inside story of how Vladimir Putin came to see the United States, and Hillary Clinton in particular, as an enemy, and how U.S. intelligence came to believe he targeted the 2016 presidential election.

Part 2 investigates how revenge may have motivated Putin to target American democracy, and the U.S. responses under Presidents Obama and Trump.

The Nature of Things

Mommy Wildest

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC

We used to think the wilderness was ruled by males – the lion “king of beasts,” the mighty bull elephant, and the large imposing baboon male. But this documentary journeys to the African savannahs to reveal a very different story.

Mommy Wildest is a compelling, intimate portrait of three animal families where it’s the females that rule and mother who knows best. We enter the lives of fierce lion sisters, majestic elephant grandmothers, and regal baboon mothers who form sisterhoods to raise their families.

CBC Docs POV

The Way Out

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

Lured by a toxic mix of propaganda showing images of the victims of war and horrific cruelty, alongside recruitment pitches with kittens and winking emojis, more than 100 Canadians have left home to join the war in Syria, to become members of Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL). One of them was a 19-year-old Montreal woman – referred to in the documentary as Amina – who left in November 2014, shocking her mother with the news only after she’d left the country. On arrival, she phoned home almost immediately, telling her mother that she had made a terrible mistake.

Within those three years,she married an ISIS recruit from Germany, gave birth to his daughter and became pregnant with another.

Co-directors Michelle Shephard (Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr) and David York (Wiebo’s War), take an intimate journey with Amina’s mother from Canada to Europe and Turkey and back again, as they work various channels seeking what a CSIS officer calls the “exfiltration” of Amina from inside the so-called Islamic State and into the custody of Canadian officials.

documentary Channel



Shadows of Paradise

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET

When a spiritual luminary dies, how do his adherents continue? With intimate access to two of Transcendental Meditation’s new leaders – iconic filmmaker David Lynch and dedicated disciple Bobby Roth – Shadows of Paradise documents the Movement’s metamorphosis following the passing of its founder, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. From star-studded galas hosted by Lynch’s Manhattan-based foundation to a perilous cliffside cave in Madhya Pradesh, the documentary accompanies Lange as he pursues personal spiritual meaning amidst TM’s transformative global growth.

