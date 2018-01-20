CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JAN 22-28, 2018

In a special year-long investigation, Marketplace uncovers a shocking rise in the number of abuse incidents inside Ontario nursing homes. Rates of resident on resident abuse have doubled in just six years, and the increase is even bigger for staff on resident incidents. We crunch the numbers and head undercover inside homes with some of the highest rates of abuse to see for ourselves.
Mark Kelley is in Toronto and available for interview
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, January 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
Scientific breakthroughs are redefining how we think about aging and more than ever, there is hope that we can overcome our greatest enemy – the process of biological decline. How to Stay Young investigates the latest research around the world that could put the brakes on the aging process. In Germany we learn which exercise holds off aging the best; in the U.S. we find out about the unexpected diet that can add years to our lives. And in Ecuador we meet a 17-year-old with a rare syndrome who could hold the key to curing aging – incredibly, he will never grow old like the rest of us.
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 8 p.m. /8:30 p.m. NT on CBC
For more information, click here
Watch the Screener: https://vimeo.com/25
Password: CvL2018
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC
Searching for Winnetou explores the controversy surrounding cultural appropriation of Indigenous culture in an innovative, hilarious, unnerving, yet inspiring way.
For years Drew Hayden Taylor, prolific playwright and author of 30 Canadian-Indigenous novels, has noticed a high proportion of German tourists visiting Canada, many who have come looking for a real “Indianer” experience (what Germans call the North American Native lifestyle). Inevitably, almost every one of these Germans will relate stories of Winnetou: Germany’s most famous, but mythical, Apache warrior. Winnetou was their childhood hero. As one museum curator explained: “Winnetou is like Superman for the German people”.
Fascinated with this phenomenon Taylor spent last summer in Germany trying to uncover the over 100-year roots of its Winnetou obsession.
For more information click here
Watch the full doc (fine cut, not final): https://vimeo.com/2511
Password: Searching2018
32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET
A few days before December 12, 2008, my sister Ruth Litoff decorated her Manhattan loft like a beautiful stage set with fifteen suicide notes surrounding her and specially selected gifts for her closest friends. Multiple bowls of cat food were left in case it took us awhile to find her and every one of her hundreds of markers was in rainbow order. The police officer whispered, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The film begins on that day I found Ruth dead and traces over her fascinating life and work, punctuated by incredible highs and lows and secrets and lies. It follows my journey as I examine her rich body of artwork, interview friends and family, and read her journals for the first time. She excelled at everything she did. She was my hero. Why would she want to die?
Like a detective, I’m trying to piece it all together. The film raises so many questions. Must I admit that my sister and I are not so different? Will the process set me free or destroy me?
For more information or to watch the trailer click here