CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: JAN 22-28, 2018

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC Searching for Winnetou explores the controversy surrounding cultural appropriation of Indigenous culture in an innovative, hilarious, unnerving, yet inspiring way. For years Drew Hayden Taylor, prolific playwright and author of 30 Canadian-Indigenous novels, has noticed a high proportion of German tourists visiting Canada, many who have come looking for a real “Indianer” experience (what Germans call the North American Native lifestyle). Inevitably, almost every one of these Germans will relate stories of Winnetou: Germany’s most famous, but mythical, Apache warrior. Winnetou was their childhood hero. As one museum curator explained: “Winnetou is like Superman for the German people”. Fascinated with this phenomenon Taylor spent last summer in Germany trying to uncover the over 100-year roots of its Winnetou obsession. For more information click here Watch the full doc (fine cut, not final): https://vimeo.com/2511 97228 Password: Searching2018

Drew Hayden Taylor is in Toronto and available for interview

documentary Channel

32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. ET

A few days before December 12, 2008, my sister Ruth Litoff decorated her Manhattan loft like a beautiful stage set with fifteen suicide notes surrounding her and specially selected gifts for her closest friends. Multiple bowls of cat food were left in case it took us awhile to find her and every one of her hundreds of markers was in rainbow order. The police officer whispered, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The film begins on that day I found Ruth dead and traces over her fascinating life and work, punctuated by incredible highs and lows and secrets and lies. It follows my journey as I examine her rich body of artwork, interview friends and family, and read her journals for the first time. She excelled at everything she did. She was my hero. Why would she want to die?

Like a detective, I’m trying to piece it all together. The film raises so many questions. Must I admit that my sister and I are not so different? Will the process set me free or destroy me?

For more information or to watch the trailer click here