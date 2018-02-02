CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 5-11, 2018

How to Stay Young (Part Two)

In the last five years, game-changing breakthroughs have redefined the way we think about ageing. More than ever, there is hope that we can overcome our greatest enemy – the process of biological decline. How to Stay Young (part two) investigates the latest research that could put the brakes on the ageing process. In Japan, discover the foods that add years to your life; in the USA, meet the Alzheimer’s sufferers being injected with young people’s blood. A global quest to uncover the secrets of how we grow, develop and renew this remarkable journey of human biology challenges everything we believe about getting old.

