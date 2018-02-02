CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 5-11, 2018

This documentary will be on the CBC player for streaming online at any time
In 1967, the year Canada celebrated its 100th birthday, 10 Indigenous athletes ran the torch from Minnesota to Winnipeg for the 5th Pan American Games. The young athletes were selected from various First Nations communities across Manitoba and were given the opportunity to share this once in a lifetime experience. But just before they entered the stadium at the opening ceremonies, the torch was taken from them and given to a non-Indigenous runner. 50 years later, they reunite at a Winnipeg restaurant to share their memories and to discuss the injustice that occurred.
Tuesday, February 6 at 9 pm ET
HERstory in Black gathered 150 women for a photo shoot to celebrate their life experiences and achievements. Eight of these women tell their inspiring stories and how they are making a difference in their communities.
Friday, February 9 at 8 pm ET
With remarkable access to Canada’s busiest organ-transplant hospital, this documentary brings viewers face-to-face with stories of life and death, and the impossible decisions that tragedy demands. From the very beginning to the final frame, filmmaker Niobe Thompson grips viewers in a relentless, emotional embrace and propels them from moments of unexpected joy to unbearable heartbreak.
The Disruptors of Silicon Valley uncovers the reality behind Silicon Valley’s glittering promise to build a better world. The tech leaders believe progress is powered by technology tearing up the world as it is – a process they call disruption. We see Uber’s lavish offices in San Francisco and hear how the company believes it is improving our cities. But in Hyderabad in India, we see the human consequences of Uber’s utopian vision – drivers driven to suicide over falling earnings. Riding shotgun in a truck as it drives itself for more than a hundred miles on a highway, questions arise about what the next wave of Silicon Valley’s global disruption – the automation of millions of jobs – will mean for all of us, and how this new industrial revolution could lead to social breakdown and the collapse of capitalism.
Let There Be Light
Sunday February 11 at 9 pm ET
The film focuses on two brilliant scientists dedicating their lives to fusion, each taking a drastically different route. Mark Henderson is a plasma physicist who plays a tiny but vital role at ITER: he’s helping to build the part that would ‘turn on the sun’. Michel Laberge was an ace-printer technician who turned his mid-life crisis into a new business venture: a company called General Fusion that wants to ‘achieve ignition’ in only 3-5 years. As crazy as that might sound, General Fusion is building momentum, attracting investors from Silicon Valley to the government of Malaysia.
