CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 26-MARCH 4, 2018

Marvin is 65. He hates to get his hair cut. With a modest (but expanding) grey afro on his head, Marvin’s hair isn’t what you might expect on a senior executive who lives in suburbia. Marvin immigrated from Jamaica to Ottawa in the 1950s, when Black immigrants were rare and often unwelcome. With no Black barbers in the city, Marvin suffered through many painful haircuts. The trauma from this period still lingers with him today.
The Haircut is a funny and refreshing take on the classic Canadian immigrant story, but it’s also an exploration of assimilation and resistance through the portrait of one man’s refusal to cut his hair.
Murder in Cottage Country **investigation update**
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC
Secret police documents reveal new details and shed light on what police believe may have happened to four elderly people who mysteriously vanished two decades ago from a secluded part of Ontario’s cottage country north of Toronto.
Police spent years searching for bodies, clues and answers, but none of the four have been seen since, none of their bodies ever found. They are still missing — presumed murdered — and still no one has been held accountable for their disappearance.
In an update to a joint investigation which first aired last September, The Fifth Estate and The Walrus magazine have obtained more pages from long-secret police documents. They offer details about a potential murder weapon, revelations about the abysmal living conditions in so-called “retirement homes” the four were living in — and a money trail that leads back to one local family.
Genius Factory
Friday March 2, 2018 at 8 pm ET , 2018 at 9 p.m. ET
In 1980, Robert Graham, a 73 year-old eccentric millionaire got the idea to create a Nobel Prize winning sperm bank. He was labelled a sexist, a racist, an elitist, a eugenicist, a white supremacist and a Nazi. Never the less, the “Genius Factory” ran for 20 years and produced over 200 children. Graham died before he got to see if the experiment worked. In this documentary, we track the children 30 years later, to find out if they’re geniuses, and answer the age-old question of nature vs. nurture, to find out if you’re a product of your genes or your environment.
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
For two bold entrepreneurs, creating a pleasure-enhancing, effective, affordable female condom has become an obsession. For millions around the world, it could mean life or death, with the potential to eliminate unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.
For more information click here