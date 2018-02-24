CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 26-MARCH 4, 2018

Erica Johnson and Go Public team up with Marketplace to dig deeper into telecom sales tactics. In the battle for customers, Canada’s telecommunications giants are going door to door to convince you to switch. But many Canadians feel they were duped at the door – misled about great deals and better services. After hearing hundreds of complaints about the largest company, Bell, a Marketplace producer gets a job – posing as a new hire inside the company contracted to sell Bell products door.

The Fifth Estate Murder in Cottage Country **investigation update**

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9 p.m. /9:30 p.m. NT on CBC

Secret police documents reveal new details and shed light on what police believe may have happened to four elderly people who mysteriously vanished two decades ago from a secluded part of Ontario’s cottage country north of Toronto.

Police spent years searching for bodies, clues and answers, but none of the four have been seen since, none of their bodies ever found. They are still missing — presumed murdered — and still no one has been held accountable for their disappearance.

In an update to a joint investigation which first aired last September, The Fifth Estate and The Walrus magazine have obtained more pages from long-secret police documents. They offer details about a potential murder weapon, revelations about the abysmal living conditions in so-called “retirement homes” the four were living in — and a money trail that leads back to one local family.