CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 19-25, 2018

The Love Songs of Oedipus Rex
Wednesday February 21, 2018 on cbc.ca/cbcshortdocs

In a darkened Toronto music venue, The Holy Gasp plays an encore song “A Daily Affirmation”, riling the young crowd into dancing, stomping and shouting out the empowering lyrics “My whole life is great, and I can do anything good!” The band’s frontman, Benjamin Hackman, wrote this song at a different time in his life, and sings it by rote. The truth of Hackman today is darker: his father recently passed away, his therapist died suddenly, and he is in the middle of a divorce.

The documentary is the story of a man in emotional free fall. With nowhere else to go, Hackman moves to an artist residency on Toronto Island to compose and record a concept album called The Love Songs of Oedipus Rex.

 
documentary Channel
Shiners
Sunday February 25 at 9 pm ET
Shiners delves into the lives of shoe shiners around the world to give an insider’s view of this often ignored profession. From the brash street shiners of New York City to the masked shoeshine boys of La Paz, the documentary shows what it means to be a shoe shiner. The character-driven documentary introduces the people who do this job and shows the world through their eyes. Despite being literally and figuratively ‘looked down upon’ by society, shoe shiners universally take great pride in the work they do.
For more information or to watch the trailer click here
The Passionate Eye
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, February 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)

In November 2016 an auction of Marilyn Monroe‘s last possessions took place in Los Angeles. Among the items for sale were her legendary dresses – including the dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy, which sold for a record $4.8 million – private photographs, and intimate hand-written notes. In all, more than 1000 unique lots sold for over $11 million.
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime explores Marilyn Monroe’s short but brilliant life story, told through some of her most personal and glamorous possessions, with exclusive interviews from those who worked with her and knew her well.
For more information or to watch the trailer click here

Leave a Comment

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.