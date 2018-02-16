CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 19-25, 2018

The Passionate Eye

Marilyn Monroe : Auction of a Lifetime

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, February 25 at 10 p.m. ET /PT on CBC News Network)



In November 2016 an auction of Marilyn Monroe‘s last possessions took place in Los Angeles. Among the items for sale were her legendary dresses – including the dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy, which sold for a record $4.8 million – private photographs, and intimate hand-written notes. In all, more than 1000 unique lots sold for over $11 million.

Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime explores Marilyn Monr oe’s short but brilliant life story, told through some of her most personal and glamorous possessions, with exclusive interviews from those who worked with her and knew her well.

