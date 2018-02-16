CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 19-25, 2018

In a darkened Toronto music venue, The Holy Gasp plays an encore song “A Daily Affirmation”, riling the young crowd into dancing, stomping and shouting out the empowering lyrics “My whole life is great, and I can do anything good!” The band’s frontman, Benjamin Hackman, wrote this song at a different time in his life, and sings it by rote. The truth of Hackman today is darker: his father recently passed away, his therapist died suddenly, and he is in the middle of a divorce.
The documentary is the story of a man in emotional free fall. With nowhere else to go, Hackman moves to an artist residency on Toronto Island to compose and record a concept album called The Love Songs of Oedipus Rex.
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network (repeats Sunday, February 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBC News Network)
In November 2016 an auction of Marilyn Monroe‘s last possessions took place in Los Angeles. Among the items for sale were her legendary dresses – including the dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy, which sold for a record $4.8 million – private photographs, and intimate hand-written notes. In all, more than 1000 unique lots sold for over $11 million.
Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime explores Marilyn Monr
