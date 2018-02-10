CBC’S CURRENT AFFAIRS AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING: FEB 12-18, 2018

As Shuswap elder Ralph Phillips walks through his territory picking sage, he reveals the sometimes difficult stories of his life that have impacted his journey, beginning with his time at residential school. As he prepares the medicine and cleanses himself, he reveals the ways he came out of abuse and trauma to stand strong in his community. Using the backdrop of British Columbia’s interior as both physical and symbolic landscape, Kéwku weaves Ralph Phillips’ tumultuous life experiences with his relationship to the healing medicine sage. It is a visual poem, residing at the intersection of Ralph’s inner world and the rich outer world of Secwepemculw (traditional Shuswap territory).
Rebels on Pointe
Rebels on Pointe is the first-ever, cinéma vérité documentary film celebrating Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo — the all-male, drag ballet company founded over 40 years ago on the heels of New York’s Stonewall riots. The company has performed in over 500 cities and 33 countries and has a cult following around the world.
The Persuasion Machine of Silicon Valley
This documentary reveals how Silicon Valley’s mission to connect the world is disrupting democracy, helping the plunge into an age of political turbulence. Many of the leaders of technology companies were dismayed when Donald Trump won the American presidency, but did they actually help him to win? With the first interview ever of a key insider from the Trump campaign’s digital operation, The Persuasion Machine of Silicon Valley reveals the role played by social media and Facebook’s vital role in getting Trump into the White House.
