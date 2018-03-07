CBC Takes Home 18 Wins at The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards Opening Night Gala

CBC and its production partners took home 18 awards at the March 6 opening gala for The Academy of Canadian Film & Television’s Canadian Screen Awards honouring excellence in non-fiction television programming including documentary, reality, lifestyle, news and sports content.

CBC News was recognized with seven awards, more than any other news organization, reflecting excellence in daily and weekly programming, news specials, investigative journalism and technical merit at both the national and local level. Heather Hiscox took home the award for Best National News Anchor. THE FIFTH ESTATE received two awards for Best News or Information Series and Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series for Gillian Findlay. CBC British Columbia took home three awards for Best Local Newscast, Best Local Reportage and Best Local News Anchor for Andrew Chang.

The public broadcaster’s factual programming was honoured with seven awards. CBC’s July 1, 2017 special CANADA DAY 150! FROM COAST TO COAST TO COAST won two awards for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, and Best Host in a Live Program or Series for Rick Mercer, hit factual series STILL STANDING starring Jonny Harris took home the award for Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series for the second consecutive year, and Gord Downie’s acclaimed THE SECRET PATH was awarded Best Original Music, Non Fiction.

CBC’s acclaimed documentary programming was recognized with four awards, including Best History Documentary Program or Series for LOST SECRETS OF THE PYRAMID and the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for THE WILD CANADIAN YEAR for THE NATURE OF THINGS, Best Writing, Documentary for UNSTOPPABLE: THE FENTANYL EPIDEMIC for CBC DOCS POV and the Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research for LEAGUE OF EXOTIQUE DANCERS for documentary Channel.

The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Jonny Harris and Emma Hunter, will be broadcast live on CBC on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. (9 AT/9:30 NT). Leading up to the broadcast, Canadians can share their thoughts on the nominees with CBC on Twitter @CBC using #CdnScreenAwards.

CBC’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award non-fiction television award wins include:

CBC NEWS (7 AWARDS)

CBC NEWS: THE NATIONAL

Best Photography, News or Information

Dancing Towards the Light

Ed Ou, Kitra Cahana

CBC NEWS: THE FIFTH ESTATE (2):

Best News or Information Series

Jim Williamson, Julian Sher

Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series

Cross Lake: This is Where I Live

Gillian Findlay

CBC NEWS NETWORK WITH HEATHER HISCOX

Best News Anchor, National

Heather Hiscox

CBC NEWS: VANCOUVER AT 6 (3):

Best News Anchor, Local

CBC British Columbia: British Columbia Votes

Andrew Chang

Best Local Newscast

Alexandra Gibb, Joan Marshall, Eric Rankin, Natalie Clancy, Amar Parmar

Best Reportage, Local

Kati’s Story

Eric Rankin, Cliff Shim, Amar Parmar

CBC UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (7AWARDS)

STILL STANDING

CBC, Frantic Films

Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series

Still Standing: Fort McMurray

Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Steve Dylan, Graham Chittenden

CANADA DAY 150! FROM COAST TO COAST TO COAST (2):

CBC, Insight Production Company Ltd.

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

David Russell

Best Host in a Live Program or Series

Rick Mercer

HELLO GOODBYE

CBC, FORTÉ Entertainment Inc.

Best Picture Editing, Factual

Lean on Me

Derek Esposito

YOUR SPECIAL CANADA

CBC, The Fantastic Hour Inc.

Best Host in a Program or Series

Jonathan Torrens

P.K. SUBBAN: SHOTS FIRED

CBC, Juste Pour Rire TV inc.

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

Bruce Hillls

THE SECRET PATH

CBC, Secret Path Film Inc.

Best Original Music, Non Fiction

Gord Downie, Kevin Drew, Dave Hamelin

CBC DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING (4 AWARDS)

THE NATURE OF THINGS (2):

THE NATURE OF THINGS: THE WILD CANADIAN YEAR

CBC, River Road Films Ltd. (Wild Year Productions Ltd.)

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

Jeff Turner, Sue Turner, Caroline Underwood

THE NATURE OF THINGS: LOST SECRETS OF THE PYRAMID

CBC, Alibi Entertainment and Windfall Films

Best History Documentary Program or Series

Alan Handel, James Hyslop, Carlo Massarella, Dan Kendall

CBC DOCS POV

UNSTOPPABLE: THE FENTANYL EPIDEMIC

CBC, Dam Builder Productions

Best Writing, Documentary

Robert Osborne

documentary CHANNEL

LEAGUE OF EXOTIQUE DANCERS

documentary Channel, CBC, Storyline Entertainment

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

Erin Chisholm

