CBC Takes Home 18 Wins at The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards Opening Night Gala

CBC and its production partners took home 18 awards at the March 6 opening gala for The Academy of Canadian Film & Television’s Canadian Screen Awards honouring excellence in non-fiction television programming including documentary, reality, lifestyle, news and sports content.
CBC News was recognized with seven awards, more than any other news organization, reflecting excellence in daily and weekly programming, news specials, investigative journalism and technical merit at both the national and local level. Heather Hiscox took home the award for Best National News Anchor. THE FIFTH ESTATE received two awards for Best News or Information Series and Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series for Gillian Findlay. CBC British Columbia took home three awards for Best Local Newscast, Best Local Reportage and Best Local News Anchor for Andrew Chang.
The public broadcaster’s factual programming was honoured with seven awards. CBC’s July 1, 2017 special CANADA DAY 150! FROM COAST TO COAST TO COAST won two awards for Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information, and Best Host in a Live Program or Series for Rick Mercer, hit factual series STILL STANDING starring Jonny Harris took home the award for Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series for the second consecutive year, and Gord Downie’s acclaimed THE SECRET PATH was awarded Best Original Music, Non Fiction.
CBC’s acclaimed documentary programming was recognized with four awards, including Best History Documentary Program or Series for LOST SECRETS OF THE PYRAMID and the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for THE WILD CANADIAN YEAR for THE NATURE OF THINGS, Best Writing, Documentary for UNSTOPPABLE: THE FENTANYL EPIDEMIC for CBC DOCS POV and the Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research for LEAGUE OF EXOTIQUE DANCERS for documentary Channel.
The 2018 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Jonny Harris and Emma Hunter, will be broadcast live on CBC on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. (9 AT/9:30 NT). Leading up to the broadcast, Canadians can share their thoughts on the nominees with CBC on Twitter @CBC using #CdnScreenAwards.
CBC’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award non-fiction television award wins include:
CBC NEWS (7 AWARDS)
CBC NEWS: THE NATIONAL
Best Photography, News or Information
Dancing Towards the Light
Ed Ou, Kitra Cahana
CBC NEWS: THE FIFTH ESTATE (2):
Best News or Information Series
Jim Williamson, Julian Sher
Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series
Cross Lake: This is Where I Live
Gillian Findlay
CBC NEWS NETWORK WITH HEATHER HISCOX
Best News Anchor, National
Heather Hiscox
CBC NEWS: VANCOUVER AT 6 (3):
Best News Anchor, Local
CBC British Columbia: British Columbia Votes
Andrew Chang
Best Local Newscast
Alexandra Gibb, Joan Marshall, Eric Rankin, Natalie Clancy, Amar Parmar
Best Reportage, Local
Kati’s Story
Eric Rankin, Cliff Shim, Amar Parmar
CBC UNSCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (7AWARDS)
STILL STANDING
CBC, Frantic Films
Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series
Still Standing: Fort McMurray
Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Steve Dylan, Graham Chittenden
CANADA DAY 150! FROM COAST TO COAST TO COAST (2):
CBC, Insight Production Company Ltd.
Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information
David Russell
Best Host in a Live Program or Series
Rick Mercer
HELLO GOODBYE
CBC, FORTÉ Entertainment Inc.
Best Picture Editing, Factual
Lean on Me
Derek Esposito
YOUR SPECIAL CANADA
CBC, The Fantastic Hour Inc.
Best Host in a Program or Series
Jonathan Torrens
P.K. SUBBAN: SHOTS FIRED
CBC, Juste Pour Rire TV inc.
Best Variety or Entertainment Special
Bruce Hillls
THE SECRET PATH
CBC, Secret Path Film Inc.
Best Original Music, Non Fiction
Gord Downie, Kevin Drew, Dave Hamelin
CBC DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING (4 AWARDS)
THE NATURE OF THINGS (2):
THE NATURE OF THINGS: THE WILD CANADIAN YEAR
CBC, River Road Films Ltd. (Wild Year Productions Ltd.)
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
Jeff Turner, Sue Turner, Caroline Underwood
THE NATURE OF THINGS: LOST SECRETS OF THE PYRAMID
CBC, Alibi Entertainment and Windfall Films
Best History Documentary Program or Series
Alan Handel, James Hyslop, Carlo Massarella, Dan Kendall
CBC DOCS POV
UNSTOPPABLE: THE FENTANYL EPIDEMIC
CBC, Dam Builder Productions
Best Writing, Documentary
Robert Osborne
documentary CHANNEL
LEAGUE OF EXOTIQUE DANCERS
documentary Channel, CBC, Storyline Entertainment
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
Erin Chisholm