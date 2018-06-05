Discovery Velocity, Canada’s Home for Premium Turbo Programming, Revs Up for Live Coverage of 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, Beginning Saturday, June 16

High-stakes adventure, precision machines, and raw power – Discovery Velocity is Canada’s new home for 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, the world’s most iconic endurance auto racing event. Hosted at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France, Discovery Velocity delivers best-in-class live coverage beginning Saturday, June 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT through to the culmination of the race on Sunday, June 17.

“We are excited to be Canada’s home for 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, one of the most quintessential events in auto racing,” said Ken MacDonald, Vice-President and General Manager, Discovery Networks Canada. “Discovery Velocity continues to be the ultimate destination for viewers with a passion for world-class automotive content, and the addition of this blue chip property further reinforces our brand promise.”

The 86th edition of the world-famous race features a packed field of international auto racing stars, from Indy 500 winners Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Juan Pablo Montoya to Le Mans hometown hero Sébastien Bourdais, and IndyCar Series veteran Ryan Briscoe. A multitude of former 24 HOURS OF LE MANS champions have also joined the field, including André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Loïc Duval, Mike Rockenfeller, Marcel Fässler, and more.

Also on the grid are winners of various championships such as the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the European Le Mans Series (ELMS), and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) that make up the endurance pyramid devised by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

Later in the month, Discovery Velocity shifts gears to Mohegan Sun, Conn. for BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE, the most spectacular classic car auction event of the year. Offering an exquisite array of the finest, rarest, and most one-of-a-kind collector cars, the unique automotive event airs Thursday, June 21 to Saturday, June 23. For additional viewing, live streaming of BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE is available at discoveryvelocity.ca.

The BARRETT-JACKSON LIVE auction broadcast schedule from Mohegan Sun, Conn. is as follows:

Thursday, June 21 at 2 p.m. ET on Discovery Velocity

Friday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET on Discovery Velocity

Saturday, June 23 at 4 p.m. ET on Discovery Velocity

