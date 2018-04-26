This May on Discovery: New Original Canadian Series HELLFIRE HEROES, Returning Favourites AMERICAN CHOPPER and MAYDAY, Plus DAILY PLANET’s “Mystery Hunters Week”

Spring is in full swing and Discovery is celebrating by unveiling an engaging lineup of all-new Canadian series and returning hits airing throughout the month of May.

Filled with homegrown programming, Discovery’s May schedule is headlined by the new original Canadian series HELLFIRE HEROES, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT beginning May 22. The eight-part series follows a uniquely versatile group of firefighters from Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service and Yellowhead County Fire Department who risk their lives to serve and protect the residents of isolated areas of Alberta.

The month kicks off with a week dedicated to solving the world’s most intriguing mysteries during DAILY PLANET’s “Mystery Hunters Week,” airing weeknights at 7 p.m. ET beginning April 30. Does paranormal life exist on Earth? How is the dreaded urinal splash-back prevented? How is the perfect beer poured? Spoiler alert…get a martini glass! No mystery is too big or too weird for Discovery’s flagship program. From using the latest technology to unwrap a mummy and exploring beneath a site older than Stonehenge, viewers are invited to join DAILY PLANET co-hosts Ziya Tong and Dan Riskin on a whirlwind mission to solve the greatest mysteries of all time.

MAYDAY, Discovery’s 2018 Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Factual Series, returns for Season 18 uncovering the truth behind the most catastrophic aviation disasters. Airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, beginning May 2 the original Canadian series and Discovery primetime mainstay offers in-depth analysis, providing viewers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of aviation’s worst mid-air mishaps.

After a six-year hiatus, Discovery welcomes back father-son custom motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. for an all-new season of mega-hit series AMERICAN CHOPPER, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT beginning May 28.

