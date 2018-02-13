This March on Discovery: New Original Canadian Series ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAILROAD, a Full-Episode Sneak Peek of Revived Megahit Series AMERICAN CHOPPER, an All-New Season of JADE FEVER, and DAILY PLANET’s “Gigantic Week”

This March, Discovery’s prime time schedule embarks on a bountiful lineup featuring a slew of new and popular returning homegrown programs.

The exhilarating month of authentic, character-driven programming is led by the debut of Discovery’s new original Canadian series ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAILROAD, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET beginning March 5. The all-new series casts a spotlight on the elite crews assembled to keep the nation’s critical freight and passenger trains rolling during the winter months by battling deadly avalanches, monster icicles, steep rock slides, and dangerous wildlife. Featuring the Canadian Pacific Railway and the Ontario Northland Railway, ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAILROAD takes viewers on an exclusive journey to Canada’s most extreme railways, where the resilient crews do whatever it takes to keep the critical lifeline running smoothly. Click HERE for a sneak peek.

Also in March, after a five-year hiatus, Discovery revives the iconic, fan-favourite, customized motorcycle series AMERICAN CHOPPER. Before the series makes its big return to Discovery’s spring schedule, viewers can catch a full-episode sneak peek of AMERICAN CHOPPER as it kicks off Discovery’s “Gear Head Week”, Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Before that, “gargantuan” takes on a whole new meaning with the return of DAILY PLANET’s “Gigantic Week”, weeknights at 7 p.m. ET, beginning March 5. Later in March, Discovery heads to Northern B.C. for Season 4 of JADE FEVER, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET beginning March 13.

Below is a closer look at Discovery’s new and returning programming highlights for March. All programming is subject to change (all times ET; visit discovery.ca to confirm local broadcast times; programming subject to change).

“Gear Head Week”

Driven by an array of automotive-focused programming, “Gear Head Week” (March 5-9) invites viewers to test drive the finely-tuned programming with adrenaline-charged content including:

AMERICAN CHOPPER – Episode Sneak Peek

Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

One of Discovery’s most popular programs of all time, AMERICAN CHOPPER returns with the father-son team of world-class motorcycle builders Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. as they reclaim their rightful place atop the high-pressure world of customized bike building.

SHIFTING GEARS WITH AARON KAUFMAN – New Special

Wednesday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Redefining the custom-car building space, FAST N’ LOUD star Aaron Kaufman pushes his design abilities to the limit and focuses on custom vehicle builds propelled by passion, even if it means risking destruction in the process.

NEW SERIES

ROCKY MOUNTAIN RAILROAD – New Original Canadian Series

Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT beginning March 5

Featuring the Canadian Pacific Railway and the Ontario Northland Railway, the new eight-part series follows the resilient crews battling ferocious weather and treacherous terrain to keep Canada’s critical freight and passenger trains rolling through the winter. Shutting down is not an option.

NEW SEASONS OF RETURNING SERIES

DAILY PLANET– Theme Week!

Monday, March 5 through Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

If it can be sized up on a truly massive scale, DAILY PLANET is on the case with its annual “Gigantic Week”. Scouring the world for the biggest and most over-the-top science and engineering stories, co-hosts Ziya Tong and Dan Riskin invite viewers to witness the world’s whopping inventions, escalated experiments, and even exceptionally large creatures.

JADE FEVER – Original Canadian Series

Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET beginning March 13

Season 4 of JADE FEVER follows the intense adventures of the Bunce family as they gamble in search of million-dollar boulders of jade in Northern B.C.’s Cassiar Mountains. Claudia and Robin Bunce are taking the ultimate risk this season – mining without investor support and putting their family’s life savings on the line in search for “Grade A” jade. Over a six-week period, viewers can catch a double dose of the Bunces’ exciting, high-stakes search with weekly back-to-back episodes.

Subscribers can access live streaming of the March schedule through the Discovery GO app, and catch up on full seasons of Discovery series on demand on the Discovery GO app and at Discovery.ca.

