This April on Discovery: DAILY PLANET’s “My Future Ride Week”, Returning Favourites DEADLIEST CATCH and FAST N’ LOUD, Plus New Episodes of SHIFTING GEARS WITH AARON KAUFMAN

Discovery leaps into spring with a jam-packed programming lineup for the month of April, featuring futuristic themes, the return of smash-hit series, and brand new episodes of fan-favourite titles.

The inspiring and entertaining schedule is headlined by Discovery’s flagship powerhouse production DAILY PLANET, premiering its all-new theme week “My Future Ride Week”, airing weeknights at 7 p.m. ET beginning April 2. “My Future Ride Week” casts an inquisitive eye to the not-so-distant future, where the skies are filled with flying taxis and reusable rockets, and the roads have been taken over by driverless cars, high-speed transport trucks, and trains built by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Proving that fictional forms of transportation are quickly becoming reality, viewers are invited to join co-hosts Ziya Tong and Dan Riskin as they travel to different destinations all in the name of hitching a futuristic ride.

Also in April, hot rod hunter Richard Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage crew hit the road again during FAST N’ LOUD, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning April 5, followed by even more high-powered cars with new episodes of SHIFTING GEARS WITH AARON KAUFMAN, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET beginning April 5.

Discovery rounds out the month with the Season 14 premiere of long-running hit series DEADLIEST CATCH with a special two-hour debut airing Tuesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Following the season premiere, DEADLIEST CATCH will air in its regular Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET timeslot. Taking to the seas in the roughest, toughest, and most competitive crab season ever, the DEADLIEST CATCH crews look to set new records amid ever-changing conditions, injuries, and more. During the Season 13 run of DEADLIEST CATCH, Discovery was the most-watched entertainment specialty channel in its timeslot in all key demographics (P2+, A18-34, A18-49, and A25-54).

Below is a closer look at Discovery’s programming highlights for April. All programming is subject to change (all times ET; visit discovery.ca to confirm local broadcast times).

NEW SEASONS OF RETURNING SERIES

DAILY PLANET– Theme Week!

Monday, April 2 through Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Whether in the sky or on the ground, DAILY PLANET meets with emerging players in the aviation and automotive industries during its very first “My Future Ride Week”. From driving over traffic jams with flying cars (and chairs!) to a 1,000-kilowatt electric on-road and off-road supercar, and even the world’s largest turbine engine that pushes out more than 100,000 pounds of thrust with its carbon fiber blades, DAILY PLANET’s “My Future Ride Week” proves that the future is now and transportation is about to get a technology driven reboot.

FAST N’ LOUD – New Episodes

Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT beginning April 5

On their upcoming run, Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Garage crew are going for bigger builds and higher horsepower. Rawlings will again travel the back roads, searching barns, garages, and open fields for that one rare ride to restore. Once the deal is sealed, it’s back to Gas Monkey Garage where Rawlings and his team work to turn the cars into automotive gold.

SHIFTING GEARS WITH AARON KAUFMAN – New Episodes

Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT beginning April 5

FAST N’ LOUD star Aaron Kaufman is back, and this time, he’s the boss. Redefining the custom-car building space, Kaufman pushes his design abilities to the limit and focuses on custom vehicle builds propelled by passion, even if it means risking destruction in the process.

DEADLIEST CATCH – New Season

Tuesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, two-hour season premiere

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT beginning April 24

DEADLIEST CATCH Season 14 premieres begins with the captains paying tribute to the crew of the F/V Destination which sank in the Bering Sea last year. The wrath of nature cannot be avoided this season; a crew member is hurled overboard from the Summer Bay resulting in a dramatic life-or-death search. But while the dangers remain, the competition is going to be much fiercer. With the lucrative Bairdi fishery back open, millions of pounds of crab are once again up for grabs.

Subscribers can access live streaming of the April schedule through the Discovery GO app, and catch up on full seasons of Discovery series on demand through the Discovery GO app and at Discovery.ca.

