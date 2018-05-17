Production Now Underway for Discovery’s Newest Original Canadian Series, VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS

Discovery announced today that production is currently underway for its latest original Canadian series, VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS. Co-commissioned by Discovery and Boat Rocker Studios, and distributed internationally by Boat Rocker Rights, VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS is produced by Crooked Horse Productions. The 14 x 30-minute series is filming in cities across North America, including Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara, Ont., Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago.

VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS features charismatic collectors Shaun Hatton and Bohus Blahut, who have turned an obsession with retro pop culture finds into their dream jobs. The vibrant duo scours Canada and the U.S., rooting through rickety attics, dusty garages, flea markets, and auctions for rare and nostalgic treasures. From original Nintendo Game Boys and priceless first-edition computers to animatronic toys, the pair aims to uncover rare and nostalgic treasures – because to the right collector, they’re worth a fortune.

“VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS is a winning mix and a perfect fit for our viewers – two fascinating experts, the excitement of their epic hunting trips, and the amazing value of some of these nostalgic items,” said Edwina Follows, Director, Commissioning and Production, Discovery Networks Canada. “We are delighted to have kicked off production with Crooked Horse, while continuing our great partnership with Boat Rocker Studios – our partners on Discovery’s hit series CANADA’S WORST DRIVER.”

“We are thrilled to work with our production partners at Discovery and Boat Rocker Studios,” said David Lerech, Senior Vice President, Crooked Horse. “We’ve unearthed a treasure of our own in Hatton and Blahut, the VINTAGE TECH HUNTERS – they’re the real find. We couldn’t be more excited to work with this dynamic duo.”

“Discovery’s innovative slate of original homegrown productions continues to connect with our viewers year after year, particularly in primetime,” said Ken MacDonald, Vice-President and General Manager, Discovery Networks Canada. “We are confident in the potential of this series and look forward to adding it to our robust Canadian schedule.”

