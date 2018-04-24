Discovery’s Newest Original Canadian Series HELLFIRE HEROES Battles Through the Untamed Flames, Beginning May 22

In the fierce wilderness of Central Alberta, a uniquely versatile group of firefighters risk their lives to serve and protect the residents of isolated areas of the province. Discovery’s latest original Canadian series HELLFIRE HEROES, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT beginning May 22, follows two rural Alberta fire departments – Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service and Yellowhead County Fire Department – and their teams of brave men and women whose job is to always be prepared for the worst.

From the network that brought viewers the heroes of the highway with HIGHWAY THRU HELL and HEAVY RESCUE: 401, the debut of HELLFIRE HEROES further reinforces Discovery’s success in the prime-time space through uniquely Canadian content that tells the stories of authentic, everyday acts of courage. HIGHWAY THRU HELL and HEAVY RESCUE: 401 made Discovery the most-watched entertainment specialty channel in each show’s timeslot among key demographics (P2+, A18-49, and A25-54).

“We are thrilled to continue our great partnership with Pixcom Productions to bring Discovery viewers the nail-biting, real-life drama that is HELLFIRE HEROES,” said Edwina Follows, Director, Commissioning and Production, Discovery Networks. “We believe this new original series will resonate with audiences in much the same way as Discovery’s smash hits HIGHWAY THRU HELL and HEAVY RESCUE: 401.”

Living in a rural part of Canada where most residents depend only on themselves and their neighbours, the firefighters of the Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service (led by Chief Jamie Coutts) and the Yellowhead County Fire Department (led by Chief Albert Bahri) serve and protect a combined area spanning more than 30,000 square kilometres.

(L-R): Chief Jamie Coutts from the Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service and Chief Albert Bahri from the Yellowhead County Fire Department

Fighting fires is only one of the many calls these heroes answer. Featuring stories of strength, fearlessness, and dedication, the HELLFIRE HEROES never know what challenge they’ll face next – battling raging forest fires, industrial accidents, search-and-rescue operations, saving lives on remote highways, freeing people trapped in elevators…even delivering babies. When the call comes in, day or night, these resourceful teams are united in their mission to keep residents safe.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

