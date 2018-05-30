Discovery’s Newest Original Canadian Documentary ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH Revisits Alberta’s Deadly “Flood of Floods”, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET

As climate change continues to unfold in Canada and around the world, natural disasters are becoming more violent and more frequent. Southern Alberta’s super flood made headlines in June 2013, as Canada watched communities confront torrential rains, rising floodwaters, and mass evacuations. Marking the fifth anniversary of the catastrophic weather event, Discovery’s newest original Canadian documentary ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH, premiering Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, relives the experience hour by hour as survivors recount their terrifying experiences battling a perfect storm and its devastating effects.

Incorporating video captured on personal devices, never-before-seen raw footage, exclusive commentary from CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence, and interviews with those directly impacted, ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH tells the moving tales of generosity and selfless acts of bravery in the wake of disaster.

Between 2003 and 2013, Canada experienced nine natural disasters with damages surpassing $500 million each, one of which has since become known simply as the “Flood of Floods”. The destruction began on June 19, 2013 when a public safety alert was issued advising extreme weather conditions and harsh rainfall affecting the communities of Banff, Calgary, and beyond. The impact increased across the region as rivers overflowed and mandatory evacuations were ordered for more than 100,000 people. In less than 48 hours, viciously powerful mudslides and rampaging floods resulted in 32 states of emergency being declared across Alberta, resulting in an estimated $6 billion in damage and five fatalities.

Amid the stories of profound loss, ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH spotlights first-hand stories of strength and resilience from the citizens forced to pick up the pieces in the wake of the “Flood of Floods”. Survivors reflect on the many losses they experienced, but also share tales of hope and determination as they rebuild their lives and better prepare for future disasters.

ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH joins Discovery’s ROGUE EARTH documentary series that tells the terrifying true accounts of communities caught in the middle of a catastrophic weather event. Previous ROGUE EARTH documentaries include: FORT MAC WILDFIRE: ROGUE EARTH (2017) and TORNADOES: ROGUE EARTH (2017).

Subscribers can access live streaming of ALBERTA FLOODS: ROGUE EARTH through the Discovery GO app and Discovery.ca.

