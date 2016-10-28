Behind The Scenes of FRONTIER – A New World, Untamed

Beginning today and leading up to the world premiere of FRONTIER next Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery, Bell Media is offering a daily, behind-the-scenes look at the network’s first-ever scripted drama series. The short videos include exclusive interviews with some key players from the series’ cast and crew.

First up is Hollywood superstar and series lead Jason Momoa (Declan Harp), who was recently confirmed to return to star in the newly announced Season 2 for broadcast in 2017.

You can set up a reminder for thie premiere on Channel Canada’s Great TV Calendar.

Frontier is a Discovery Channel Original Production!

Set against the stunning, raw backdrop of 1700s Canada, FRONTIER is a thrilling action-filled series revolving around warring factions vying for control of the fur trade in a ruthless game of wealth and power. Irish stowaway Michael Smyth (Landon Liboiron) has barely stepped foot in the New World when he becomes embroiled in a dangerous battle between the fearless and violent Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), and the formidable Lord Benton (Alun Armstrong) of the Hudson’s Bay Company.

A dramatic story of revenge and riches, betrayal and brutality, and survival of the fittest in the James Bay fur trade, FRONTIER’s rich and raw cast of characters are all gunning to be the last man standing – from the combustible Scottish Brown Brothers (Allan Hawco, Michael Patric, Stephen Lord), to crafty ale house owner Grace Emberly (Zoe Boyle), to treacherous Captain Chesterfield (Evan Jonigkeit) and rich America entrepreneur Samuel Grant (Shawn Doyle). All are willing to do whatever it takes to hold the keys to the kingdom of the New World.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

