Be Careful What You Fish For! 30th Annual SHARK WEEK Dives Deeper than Ever with a Sea of Celebrity Appearances, Beginning July 22 on Discovery

SHARK WEEK – Discovery’s annual cultural phenomenon and TV’s must-see aquatic extravaganza – celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer with a full-to-the-gills lineup of celebrities and sea creatures. Boasting more than 19 hours of distinctive programming, SHARK WEEK airs July 22-29 on Discovery. Subscribers can access live streaming and catch up on previous SHARK WEEK content through the Discovery GO app and discovery.ca. Plus, beginning Friday, July 20, CraveTV subscribers can stream a collection of nearly 60 classic SHARK WEEK titles, including 11 new documentaries.

The 30th annual SHARK WEEK features a fin-tastic schedule of underwater adventures, kicking off with adventurer Bear Grylls as he goes head-to-head with sharks on their home turf in BEAR VS. SHARK (Sunday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET), followed by Shaquille O’Neal’s plunge into the event’s 30th anniversary with SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK (Sunday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET). The underwater clashes continue as Olympian, UFC champion, and WWE star Ronda Rousey squares off against a heavyweight mako shark in UNCAGED: SHARK VS. RONDA ROUSEY (Sunday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET).

Discovery also welcomes a group of all-star athletes including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn, and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who team up with scientists to learn more about the unique world of sharks in MONSTER TAG (Monday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET). World-renowned culinary expert Guy Fieri trades in his wheels for fins as he dives into SHARK WEEK with the ultimate feeding machines of the sea in GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY (Tuesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET). And it’s a shark vs. shark matchup as the stars of SHARK TANK trade the boardroom for the ocean in SHARK TANK MEETS SHARK WEEK (Wednesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET).

Celebrating three decades of jaw-some content, SHARK WEEK also delivers brand-new, innovative documentaries exposing unexplored locations around the world. Marine biologists unveil new research and fascinating insights about giant shark species in GREAT WHITE ABYSS (Monday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET), and scientists search for massive sharks in Cuban waters previously restricted to the public in CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR (Monday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET).

Below are programming highlights for Discovery’s 30th annual SHARK WEEK. ( Note : all programming is subject to change; visit discovery.ca to confirm local broadcast times.) For a complete list of SHARK WEEK programming, click here.

BEAR VS. SHARK

Sunday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Adventurer Bear Grylls returns to Discovery for the 30th anniversary of SHARK WEEK in a showdown of BEAR VS. SHARK. Grylls has survived the most extreme conditions – from the frozen peaks of Mount Everest to the blazing sands of the Sahara Desert. What will happen when he goes head to head with sharks on their home turf? It’s Grylls’ greatest test of wits and skill as he faces off with the ocean’s most fearsome predator.

SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK

Sunday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Shaquille O’Neal accidentally signed himself for a face-to-face meeting with a shark underwater, but he is petrified of the iconic predator. To overcome his fear, O’Neal trains with former U.S. Marine and comedian Rob Riggle for the big dive.

UNCAGED: SHARK VS. RONDA ROUSEY

Sunday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

With her trademark fighting spirit and determination, sporting superstar Ronda Rousey confronts one of her greatest fears in UNCAGED: SHARK VS. RONDA ROUSEY. Rousey is trained by shark conservationist and attack survivor Paul de Gelder to prepare to square off against her fiercest opponent yet. The former UFC champ kicks off her training by cage diving with several lightweight shark species in the waters off Fiji, then moves onto the main event in New Zealand for an uncaged free dive with the ultimate fighter of the sea, the mako shark.

MONSTER TAG

Monday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

All-star athletes Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, and Rob Gronkowski team up with expert shark scientists to learn about the ocean’s top predators in MONSTER TAG. Shark populations are in trouble around the world, but a daring collection of dedicated shark researchers are using the latest satellite technology to track and potentially save them. The researchers use satellite wildlife tags to determine where sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups – critical information in the quest to conserve the species.

GREAT WHITE ABYSS

Monday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Diving deeper than ever, a team of experts venture off to the great white shark hotspot Guadalupe Island to seek out the biggest sharks they can find in GREAT WHITE ABYSS. Previously in the waters surrounding the island, a six-metre female shark named Deep Blue surfaced, then disappeared into the deep. Dr. Mauricio Hoyos believes Guadalupe Island might be the area where all the giant sharks live. With deep-water cages and submarine dives, Dr. Hoyos teams up with Emmy® Award-winning cinematographer Andy Casagrande and expert shark diver Jimi Partington.

CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR

Monday, July 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

In 1945, one of the largest sharks on record was captured in Cuban waters, a great white named “El Monstruo.” Since then, sightings of massive sharks have been frequent in Cuban waters, but the island nation has always been restricted from outsider interference. Discovery takes a dive into unexplored waters in CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR, as two teams of researchers are granted permission to study Cuba’s massive sharks. Off the north shore, a team searches for another El Monstruo-sized great white shark. To the south, a team looks for a massive great hammerhead known as “The Queen.”

GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY

Tuesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

SHARK WEEK teams up with restaurateur Guy Fieri and his son Hunter in the Bahamas to experience local cuisine and explore what makes the waters around these islands the ideal “all-you-can-eat buffet” for a wide variety of shark species.

SHARK TANK MEETS SHARK WEEK

Wednesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

In SHARK TANK MEETS SHARK WEEK, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary of CTV’s SHARK TANK are paired with different oceanic organizations to learn about the issues that sharks face around the world – overfishing, bycatch, and habitat destruction. With this newfound knowledge, the stars return to the SHARK TANK studio with fellow shark Robert Herjavec to pitch each other on which organization deserves a grand prize donation of $50,000. Each shark will vote for the organization they feel deserves the money, with one catch – they can’t vote for their own pick.

