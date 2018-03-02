This Spring, The Comedy Network Packs Nationwide Freeview with Must-See Programming including the Debut of CORNER GAS ANIMATED

Beginning March 20, Comedy is unlocking a nation-wide freeview showcasing its lineup of must-see exclusive comedies.

As recently announced, CORNER GAS ANIMATED premieres on Comedy Monday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 13-episode, half-hour reboot of the iconic Canadian series sees the return of all the beloved characters of Dog River, Saskatchewan, as they partake in new adventures in an expanded animated universe. Leading up to the premiere, Comedy fuels fans with their favourite CORNER GAS moments with a marathon of the original series, weekdays at 7 a.m. ET, and an encore of the smash-hit, CORNER GAS: THE MOVIE, airing Monday, April 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Comedy’s most-watched series for all key adult demos, THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW, returns with a second season Tuesday, March 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET. Season 1 of this increasingly popular series made Comedy the most-watched Entertainment Specialty channel in its Tuesday night timeslot among viewers aged 18-34, and its season finale saw an increase of 89% among total viewers over its debut episode.

Comedy’s tradition of buzzworthy Saturday night stand-up continues with the premieres of TIFFANY HADDISH – SHE READY! FROM THE HOOD TO HOLLYWOOD on Saturday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, KEVIN HART – LET ME EXPLAIN on Saturday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and JERROD CARMICHAEL – 8 on Saturday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

And the share-worthy, late-night laughs continue on Comedy with new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH (Monday – Thursday at 11 p.m. ET), THE OPPOSITION WITH JORDAN KLEPPER (Monday – Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET), and FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (Wednesdays at 10:30 pm. ET).

Also during this freeview, Comedy delivers encore broadcasts of new, buzz-worthy dark comedy CORPORATE (currently airing on Much) Thursday nights beginning March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET. As well, hit CTV original series THE INDIAN DETECTIVE, starring Russell Peters, lands an encore run on Comedy Sundays at 7 p.m. ET beginning March 25.

See below for premiere dates and descriptions for new and returning series. All dates are subject to change. Visit TheComedyNetwork.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Comedy Freeview Programming Includes:

CORPORATE (Thursday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET – Comedy Premiere)

Matt and Jake (Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman) are at the mercy of a tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick, John Wick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John (Adam Lustick, THE OFFICE), and Kate (Anne Dudek, MAD MEN). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters their only ally is Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep Grace (Aparna Nancherla, CRASHING), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.

THE INDIAN DETECTIVE (Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET – Comedy Premiere)

A classic fish out-of-water story with equal doses of comedy and high-stakes drama the four-part, one-hour, comedy follows Toronto cop Doug D’Mello (Russell Peters) as he becomes embroiled in a murder case while visiting his father in Mumbai. The investigation leads Doug to uncover a dangerous conspiracy while dealing with his own ambivalence towards a country where, despite his heritage, he is an outsider

THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW (Tuesday, March 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET – Season 2 Premiere)

Jim Jefferies tackles the week’s top stories in-studio and travels the globe to far-off locations to provide an eye-opening look at hypocrisy around the world. Featuring interviews, international field pieces, and man on the ground investigations, Jefferies covers the most controversial issues, all through the lens of his distinctive brand of comedy.

TIFFANY HADDISH – SHE READY! FROM THE HOOD TO HOLLYWOOD (Saturday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET– Comedy Premiere)

In this hour-long special filmed at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, rising comedy star Tiffany Haddish takes the stage in her hometown of Los Angeles to tackle subjects ranging from her early days in foster care and being bullied on the playground, to getting her revenge on ex-boyfriends and introducing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to Groupon.

CORNER GAS ANIMATED (Monday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET – Series Premiere)

Life in Dog River is about to get a lot more animated. CORNER GAS ANIMATED, the unlimited new series features gas station owner Brent Leroy (Comedian, Creator, Executive Producer, Showrunner, and Star, Brent Butt) and the colourful characters of Dog River, a tiny Saskatchewan town where everyone knows everyone’s business, whether they want to or not.

KEVIN HART – LET ME EXPLAIN (Saturday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET – Comedy Premiere)

Philadelphia funnyman Kevin Hart takes the stage in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, part of his hit “Let Me Explain” world tour.

JERROD CARMICHAEL – 8 (Saturday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET – Comedy Premiere)

Comic-writer-actor Jerrod Carmichael stars in his second solo HBO stand-up special, taped in the round at the historic Masonic Hall in New York City. Carmichael shares his sharp and subversive take on arrange of topics such as, Trump’s victory, climate change, animal rights, being a good boyfriend, and more.

