The Comedy Network Gets Pumped with the Debut of CORNER GAS ANIMATED, Monday, April 2

As announced during last night’s Super Bowl LII broadcast on CTV, the much-anticipated CORNER GAS ANIMATED series comes to life on The Comedy Network beginning Monday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Created by and starring comedian Brent Butt, the 13-episode, half-hour reboot of the iconic Canadian series sees the return of all the beloved characters of Dog River, Saskatchewan, as they partake in new adventures in an expanded animated universe. Brent (Brent Butt), Lacey (Gabrielle Miller), Oscar (Eric Peterson), Hank (Fred Ewanuick), Davis (Lorne Cardinal), Karen (Tara Spencer-Nairn), Wanda (Nancy Robertson), and Emma (Corrine Koslo) all get a cartoon makeover in the all-new comedy.

Click here for a look at the promo. For updates on all things CORNER GAS, including CORNER GAS ANIMATED merchandise as well as Limited Collectors’ Editions, events, and news, visit cornergas.com.

“With CORNER GAS’ built-in audience, Mondays at 8 p.m. is sure to be the next tent pole timeslot for The Comedy Network,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming, Bell Media. “We know devoted fans will love this fresh take on a cherished series which is sure to be an audience-builder for the network.”

“I’m excited! Comic books, cartoons, and drawing have always been in my DNA,” said Creator, Executive Producer and star Brent Butt. “The original series really lends itself to being animated. The humour, the warmth, the antics and cast have all found their way into the new animated show. It feels like CORNER GAS and I couldn’t be happier. I can’t wait to unveil CORNER GAS ANIMATED. Tune in Easter Monday!”

In the premiere episode, “Bone Dry,” Brent messes up a fuel order and Corner Gas runs out of gas, and Oscar (Eric Peterson) steals all the food at the station to teach his son a lesson. No gas and no food cause locals to panic. Lacey (Gabrielle Miller) takes advantage of the situation by offering “exotic” recipes at the Ruby. Meanwhile, Hank (Fred Ewanuick) and Wanda (Nancy Robertson) make fuel out of corn but catch the suspicions of Karen (Tara Spencer-Nairn) and Davis (Lorne Cardinal), who think their experiment is a little less corny and a little more Breaking Bad.

All 107 episodes of the six-season original series, as well as the feature film, are streaming now on CraveTV.

