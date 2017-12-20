Original Comedy Special THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA Premieres on December 27 on CTV

CTV announced today the 90-minute original primetime special THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA is set to premiere on CTV on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Filmed in Montréal this summer at the biggest comedy event in the world, THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA is hosted by Mandel and features one-of-a-kind performances from some of the best stand-up comedians working today, including special guest Cedric the Entertainer (The Original Kings of Comedy).

THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA also features stand-up performances from comedic heavyweights including Cristela Alonzo (CRISTELA), Ron Funches (POWERLESS), Gina Yashere (THE DAILY SHOW), Orny Adams (Comedian), Gad Elmaleh (THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN), and more.

The CTV original comedy special will also air on The Comedy Network in the New Year.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with Just For Laughs with THE 3rd ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA, showcasing some of the best stand-up comedians in the business,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

