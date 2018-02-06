Bell Media Officially Launches Mobile-First, Short-Form, Video App SnackableTV

Bell Media officially launched today its new short-form video content hub, SnackableTV, available now for iOS and Android users. The mobile-first app delivers premium and shareable entertainment targeted at viewers looking to consume snack-size pieces of content. Snackable TV also delivers a new environment for advertisers to connect with consumers utilizing innovative short-form spots.

In addition to offering exclusive short-form content spanning every genre from iconic brands like HBO, Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, ETALK, Gusto, and more, SnackableTV today announced it will release its first original series, a short-form extension of LETTERKENNY, Canada’s award-winning series from CraveTV.

Bell Media also revealed today SnackableTV has become the Canadian home for the ground-breaking Laugh Out Loud comedy network, a partnership between superstar comedian Kevin Hart and Lionsgate. Laugh Out Loud features a slate of original, scripted, and unscripted comedy series, plus stand-up specials, licensed programming, and live broadcasts.

Snackable TV is an ad-supported, free-to-consumer service that will be ad-free during its initial launch period to drive sampling. The app features 45 series, 30 of which are exclusives, such as HBO’s HIGH MAINTENANCE web series, from Comedy Central, HONEYMOON TOUR starring Natasha Leggero, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s VANDAVEON AND MIKE, NOTHING TO REPORT starring Chris Jericho, and the Bell Media original sci-fi comedy series SPACE RIDERS: DIVISION EARTH.

“Today’s launch of SnackableTV represents an opportunity in the short-form content landscape in Canada, and our exciting new content partnerships provide for a healthy beginning in this growing new area,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “As SnackableTV grows, so will its inventory of popular news, comedy, and entertainment offerings as we leverage some of the most sought-after entertainment brands, both in Canada and from around the world.”

“We are excited to expand our reach into Canada through this partnership with new industry innovator SnackableTV,” said Laugh Out Loud founder and driving force Kevin Hart. “We look forward to sharing our bold, diverse, unfiltered slate of programming with our fans in Canada.”

Laugh Out Loud combines Hart’s unparalleled social media savvy with his vision for the future of comedy: social, mobile, multicultural, and seriously funny. The comedians and entertainers featured on the platform were handpicked by Hart and the Laugh Out Loud team to create, produce, and star in exclusive content. Laugh Out Loud content is currently streaming in Canada only on SnackableTV.

Bell Media also confirmed today it will release SnackableTV’s first original series, a short-form extension of CraveTV’s cult Canadian comedy LETTERKENNY, which will head into production in 2018. Created by Jared Keeso and produced by New Metric Media in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games, the series is hailed by Globe and Mail TV critic John Doyle as “a little masterpiece of Canadiana” and is currently a top performer and marquee program for CraveTV.

“Letterkenny started as shorts, so we’ll feel right at home on SnackableTV,” said Jared Keeso.

Joining SnackableTV for its launch are:

Content from Much Studios creators, including 4 Ya’ll Entertainment and Tasha Leelyn. Scripted, stand-up, and reality series from Comedy Central including HONEYMOON TOUR, VANDAVEON AND MIKE, and NOTHING TO REPORT as well as HACK INTO BROAD CITY, a companion series to the hugely popular series BROAD CITY; BRO-DEPENDENT, a web series about two legit-as-f**k dudes united by their love of sex, drugs, and hardcore chillin’; post-apocalyptic comedy WHITE FLIGHT, written directed, and starring Matt Porter and Charlie Hankin; and a weekly themed collection of SOUTH PARK clips, curated by South Park Studios. Shorts from Canada’s popular satirical news series, THE BEAVERTON. Hilarious clips and series from Just For Laughs including The Comedy Network’s original stand-up series, JUST FOR LAUGHS: ALL ACCESS. Content from Bell Media Studios including daily entertainment bites from the team at ETALK and weekly recipes, tasty tutorials, and more from Gusto, with more news and entertainment content coming soon. Exclusive and uncensored, never-before-seen shorts from LETTERKENNY Seasons 1 and 2. HBO’s HIGH MAINTENANCE short-form series. Season 1 & 2 of SPACE RIDERS: DIVISION EARTH, a sci-fi comedy series created, written, and starring Mark Little and Dan Beirne that follows the adventures of two out-of-shape nobodies who accidentally become Earth’s heroes. The web series was commissioned by Bell Media.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

