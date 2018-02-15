VASSY KAPELOS TO HOST CBC NEWS’ POWER AND POLITICS

CBC News today announced Vassy Kapelos as the new host of CBC News Network’s flagship daily political show, POWER AND POLITICS, beginning in March 2018.

“Vassy’s respectful-but-persistent interviewing style has helped her hone an adroit ability to hold the powerful to account,” said Jennifer McGuire, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, CBC News. “Her experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we chart a renewed course for Power and Politics that will see it expand its digital and broadcast audience.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join this show and work with a group of really talented people who are as politics-obsessed as me,” said Kapelos. “I honestly grew up wanting to be the host of a daily political talk show (I admittedly wasn’t the coolest kid) and am beyond excited it’s happening.”

A seasoned broadcaster with extensive federal and provincial political experience, Kapelos joins CBC from Global, where she served as Ottawa bureau chief and host of The West Block in addition to being a regular contributor to Global National and Global affiliates.

POWER AND POLITICS airs Monday to Friday at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT, 5:30 p.m. NT) on CBC News Network.

Fans can engage with POWER AND POLITICS through the @PnPCBC Twitter account, as well the CBC Politics Facebook page and the CBC Politics page.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

