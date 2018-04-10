News Updates from CTV News, BNN, and TSN Now Available on Google Home, Beginning Today

“Hey Google, what are today’s top stories?” Beginning today, CTV News, BNN, and TSN provide up-to-the-minute news stories via the Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home. Hands-free updates are now available from Bell Media’s industry-leading news and sports brands on all Google Assistant-enabled devices in Canada.

Canadians can use Google Home to access nationally focused breaking news, business reports, and sports stories from CTV News, BNN, and TSN delivered by recognizable and trusted broadcasters from each station.

The Google Assistant provides audio updates to users when prompted by voice commands. To receive news updates, users can prompt the system with commands such as “Hey Google, listen to CTV News”, or “Hey Google, what’s the latest news from TSN?”

Comprehensive digital news updates, as well as on-demand video content, are also available from CTV News, BNN, and TSN on each outlet’s official website, as well as the CTV News GO, BNN GO, and TSN GO mobile apps.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

