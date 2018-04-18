Local Insight, Global Power: BNN Bloomberg, Canada’s Definitive Source for Business News, Launches April 30

BNN Bloomberg, Canada’s definitive source for business news, launches on Monday, April 30, it was announced today. Providing audiences with unparalleled coverage across television, digital, and radio platforms, Bell Media and Bloomberg Media Group together will launch BNN Bloomberg with a comprehensive slate of business news content, powered by Bloomberg’s 2,700 business journalists and analysts in 120 countries.

The major partnership sees BNN, Canada’s most-watched source for televised business news, add Bloomberg’s vast array of financial news, market data, analysis, video, and television programming to its already considerable range of assets.

To coincide with the brand’s launch, BNN Bloomberg will be available for a special free preview from Monday, April 30 to Thursday, June 28, through television service providers across Canada.

The live stream of the channel will be available to TV subscribers for the first time on BNN Bloomberg digital platforms, including BNNBloomberg.ca and the BNN Bloomberg mobile app.

BNN Bloomberg also announced today a new signature afternoon program, BLOOMBERG MARKETS, co-produced by BNN and Bloomberg, and distributed around the world. Hosted by Amanda Lang in Toronto and Shery Ahn in New York, BLOOMBERG MARKETS delivers the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Also on April 30:

Canada’s first-ever business news radio station, BNN Bloomberg Radio, will launch in Vancouver and be heard across the country on iHeartRadio, featuring a live audio stream of the BNN Bloomberg television channel

BNN Bloomberg will begin simulcasting with CTV from 5-5:30 a.m. MT in the Calgary and Edmonton markets

in the Calgary and Edmonton markets A rebranded, revamped BNNBloomberg.ca and BNN Bloomberg app will launch

“BNN Bloomberg represents a forward-thinking leap for business news in Canada,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “The launch of this exciting new brand is the latest testament to Bell Media’s commitment to investing in innovative, multi-platform content on a worldwide scale.”

“Bloomberg continues to expand our global footprint through collaborative partnerships such as ours with Bell Media to ensure global business leaders and influential consumers stay better informed,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media Group. “As a leading provider of global business news, we are thrilled for the launch of BNN Bloomberg, making our renowned, world-class journalism more accessible across platforms in Canada.”

“We are very excited to expand and invest in our business news coverage with the launch of BNN Bloomberg,” said Wendy Freeman, President, CTV News. “Leveraging the strength of thousands of reporters across Canada and around the world, BNN Bloomberg will be Canadian viewers’ go-to source for the most significant updates on the ever-changing global markets.”

“The launch of BNN Bloomberg vastly expands our scope as Canada’s definitive source for business news and analysis,” said Grant Ellis, General Manager, BNN. “With innovative content across television, digital, and radio platforms, our around-the-clock coverage features an experienced team of trusted anchors, reporters, and industry-leading analysts.”

BNN Bloomberg’s slate of launch-day programming and editorial content features the following highlights:

BNN Bloomberg on Television

BNN Bloomberg’s new TV schedule leverages Bloomberg Television’s extensive global content to expand to 22 hours of live programming on weekdays, delivering comprehensive coverage of Canadian and international markets. The weekday broadcast schedule for BNN Bloomberg is as follows (all times ET):

4 a.m. : BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE – Tom Keene in New York and Francine Lacqua in London prepare you for the day ahead with insights on the state of the markets and the They cover the latest in finance, economics, and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation.

– Tom Keene in New York and Francine Lacqua in London prepare you for the day ahead with insights on the state of the markets and the They cover the latest in finance, economics, and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation. 7 a.m. : THE STREET – Paul Bagnell hosts this fast-paced look at overnight developments and breaking business news affecting today’s financial markets.

– Paul Bagnell hosts this fast-paced look at overnight developments and breaking business news affecting today’s financial markets. 8:30 a.m. : THE OPEN – Host Jon Erlichman spotlights the stocks and stories expected to move the markets, and delivers minute-by-minute coverage throughout the trading day in Canada and the U.S.

– Host Jon Erlichman spotlights the stocks and stories expected to move the markets, and delivers minute-by-minute coverage throughout the trading day in Canada and the U.S. 11 a.m. : COMMODITIES – From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, host Andrew Bell covers the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them.

– From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, host Andrew Bell covers the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them. 12 noon : MARKET CALL – Hosted by Andrew Bell, Canada’s leading stock market call-in program hosts top fund managers and market analysts, with insight from the professionals who handle billions in retail and institutional investments.

– Hosted by Andrew Bell, Canada’s leading stock market call-in program hosts top fund managers and market analysts, with insight from the professionals who handle billions in retail and institutional investments. 1 p.m. : BLOOMBERG MARKETS – Co-produced by BNN and Bloomberg Television and distributed around the world, this unique weekday program is co-anchored by Amanda Lang in Toronto and Shery Ahn in New York, delivering the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

– Co-produced by BNN and Bloomberg Television and distributed around the world, this unique weekday program is co-anchored by Amanda Lang in Toronto and Shery Ahn in New York, delivering the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens. 2 p.m. : THE REAL ECONOMY – With a hot-cold housing market, a boom-bust job market, three-quarters of our exports bound for a temperamental trading partner and a retail landscape where change is the only constant, host Greg Bonnell gets to the economic news that really matters to Canadians.

– With a hot-cold housing market, a boom-bust job market, three-quarters of our exports bound for a temperamental trading partner and a retail landscape where change is the only constant, host Greg Bonnell gets to the economic news that really matters to Canadians. 3 p.m. : THE CLOSE – Host Catherine Murray wraps up all the market action, featuring the most significant economic news of the day, along with industry-leading analysis and insight.

– Host Catherine Murray wraps up all the market action, featuring the most significant economic news of the day, along with industry-leading analysis and insight. 5 p.m. : BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY – Host Emily Chang delivers the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation, and the future of business, live from San Francisco.

– Host Emily Chang delivers the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation, and the future of business, live from San Francisco. 6 p.m. : MARKET CALL TONIGHT – The weeknight edition of Canada’s leading stock market call-in program, taking viewer calls to break down everything from small caps to ETFs.

– The weeknight edition of Canada’s leading stock market call-in program, taking viewer calls to break down everything from small caps to ETFs. 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. : International Programming – Comprehensive coverage of Asian markets, early morning programs from Europe, and contributions from Bloomberg Television journalists in the United States, Canada, and worldwide, including programs such as BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK: ASIA and BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN OPEN.

Additionally, evening and weekend feature programming focuses on luxury, lifestyle, global business leaders, and innovative ideas, including SIDELINES, where Jon Erlichman delves in to the business passions of the world’s biggest celebrities, and THE DAVID RUBENSTEIN SHOW: PEER TO PEER CONVERSATIONS.

BNN Bloomberg for Digital

BNN Bloomberg’s official website, BNNBloomberg.ca, and the all-new BNN Bloomberg app for iOS and Android feature an expansive offering of breaking news stories, investigative stories, columns, graphics, and digital-exclusive video content.

For the first time, subscribers can access both BNN Bloomberg’s live linear television feed, as well as Bloomberg Television’s U.S. linear feed, through BNNBloomberg.ca as well as on the BNN Bloomberg mobile app.

BNN Bloomberg also delivers voice-activated business news updates via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa on mobile devices, and smart speakers such as Google Home and Amazon Echo Spot.

BNN Bloomberg on Radio

BNN Bloomberg’s new slate of content offerings are augmented by the launch of a new radio channel, BNN Bloomberg Radio, which will be available for live streaming across the country via the iHeartRadio Canada app, and locally in Metro Vancouver on HD Radio at 103.5 HD2 and 1410 AM.

Featuring a simulcast of BNN Bloomberg’s linear television broadcast, BNN Bloomberg Radio keeps listeners across the country up-to-date on breaking business news as it happens, wherever they are.

In addition, Bell Media Radio will integrate a broad array of short- and long-form radio reports from BNN Bloomberg into its news/talk stations across Canada, highlighted by The Takeaway with Amanda Lang, a daily radio update from the BNN Bloomberg host featuring updates on the most significant business news of the day.

