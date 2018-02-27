Lisa LaFlamme Leads CTV News’ FEDERAL BUDGET 2018 Special, Live Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on CTV and CTV News Channel

CTV News delivers Canada’s most comprehensive federal budget coverage with the network’s FEDERAL BUDGET 2018 special, airing Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. ET. CTV NATIONAL NEWS’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme leads this national broadcast special, airing live on CTV and CTV News Channel, and via live streaming through CTVNews.ca and CTV News GO.

Amid trade uncertainty as the seventh round of the contentious NAFTA re-negotiations gets underway, CTV News’ FEDERAL BUDGET 2018 tables a multitude of significant issues, including measures that could blunt the impact of trade discord with the U.S., as well as the Liberal government’s expected budgetary focus on gender issues – increasing workforce participation of women, narrowing the gender pay gap, parental leave, and more.

Joining LaFlamme throughout the broadcast is CTV News’ top team of reporters and analysts:

CTV News’ Chief Financial Commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid contributes analysis from Toronto

CTV News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier and POWER PLAY host Don Martin provide live budget analysis from the foyer at Parliament Hill

CTV News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor reports on budget highlights from Ottawa

CTV News Correspondent Mercedes Stephenson delivers reaction from various stakeholders gathered on Parliament Hill

CTV News Washington Correspondent Richard Madan reports from the White House on what the budget will mean for NAFTA re-negotiations

FEDERAL BUDGET 2018 also features a slate of expert guest commentators, providing insight into the issues tabled in the budget, including Rona Ambrose, former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and current member of the Liberal government’s NAFTA advisory council; Jerry Dias, National President of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union; Claudiu Popa, security, privacy, and cyber fraud risk advisor and President, Datarisk Canada; and Craig Alexander, Senior Vice-President and Chief Economist, Conference Board of Canada.

POWER PLAY

Immediately following FEDERAL BUDGET 2018, full budget coverage continues on POWER PLAY with Don Martin. CTV News Channel’s marquee political program begins at 5 p.m. ET, delivering interviews with Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the opposition leaders. Also joining Martin are some of the country’s key financial commentators to provide their analysis on what the 2018 budget holds for Canadians.

CTVNews.ca

Canadians can visit CTVNews.ca for analysis of what is known so far about Finance Minister Morneau’s fiscal plan for 2018. As it is unveiled, CTVNews.ca delivers live streaming coverage of FEDERAL BUDGET 2018. CTVNews.ca will also be in the lockup tomorrow, poised to deliver comprehensive coverage on the budget, along with reaction from Parliament Hill after it is tabled.

Additionally, CTVNews.ca deconstructs the budget, providing expert analysis on what the new fiscal plan will mean for Canadian families. Canadians are invited to follow along as the site delivers dedicated coverage on all relevant social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

BNN

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, BNN delivers its own FEDERAL BUDGET 2018 special hosted by Amanda Lang, who is joined by a panel of top industry specialists to analyze the budget. Included on the panel are Ed Devlin, Head of Canadian portfolio management at PIMCO; Carole Taylor, Former B.C. finance minister; and Joy Nott, President of the Canadian Association of Importers and Exporters. BNN’s Paul Bagnell is on the ground in Ottawa reporting on the budget’s details and delivering reaction from Parliament Hill.

At 5 p.m. ET, BNN serves up the half-hour special FEDERAL BUDGET REVIEW hosted by Jon Erlichman, exploring the contents of the latest federal budget and what it means for Canadian investors and the economy. Erlichman is joined by expert guests, delivering comprehensive analysis from Canadian newsmakers.

Rounding out BNN’s special federal budget coverage is a special edition of MARKET CALL TONIGHT. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, viewers are invited to call in and speak with a panel of experts to discuss market implications, investment strategy, tax strategy, and the outlook for the Canadian economy.

