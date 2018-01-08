Bell Media and Bloomberg Media Partner to Create Canada’s Leading Multi-Platform Business News Brand, BNN Bloomberg

Bell Media and Bloomberg Media today announced the two media companies have partnered to create Canada’s leading multi-platform business news brand, BNN Bloomberg. Launching in Spring 2018, BNN Bloomberg will provide audiences and advertisers with an unparalleled suite of products across digital, television and radio, targeting Canada’s business decision makers.

In maximizing its partnership with Bloomberg Media, BNN, Canada’s most-watched source of televised business news, will add the formidable strength of Bloomberg’s 2,700 business journalists and analysts in 120 countries and vast business and financial news, market data, analysis, video and television programming to its already considerable range of assets. BNN Bloomberg will also leverage Bloomberg’s five Canadian news bureaus in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Montréal, and Vancouver.

“Adding Bloomberg’s worldwide assets, culture, and multi-platform product offering to Canada’s established and most-watched business news network is an ideal fit,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “BNN Bloomberg will evolve Canadian business news for years to come, while also offering considerable and valuable content to our radio stations across the country.”

“As a leading global business media company, Bloomberg Media provides a unique and differentiated multi-platform content offering, and this agreement reinforces our aggressive partnership expansion strategy with leading news providers in the world’s most important markets,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “BNN Bloomberg builds on our already strong reach in Canada, and together with Bell Media, we look forward to delivering quality business and financial news and analysis to Canada’s decision makers across TV, radio, and digital.”

“Already a seasoned player in Canada, BNN has been an industry leader since its launch in 1999, and today’s news takes the brand to an entirely new level,” said Wendy Freeman, President, CTV News. “In addition to the partnership for television audiences, BNN.ca will relaunch to expand its already explosive growth with sights set on being the leading digital business news source in Canada.”

“BNN Bloomberg will enable us to distribute the best of Bloomberg’s news, insights, and analysis to an even wider audience as we have been reporting on business news all across Canada for more than 25 years,” said David Scanlan, Managing Editor of Bloomberg Canada.

“This comprehensive partnership not only elevates both brands in Canada, but also takes business news in entirely new and innovative directions by expanding our footprint across a broad range of platforms,” said Grant Ellis, General Manager, BNN. “We are very excited to partner with the excellent Bloomberg journalists in Canada and around the world.”

Highlights of the new partnership include:

The addition of several hours of live evening television coverage of Asian markets, early morning programs from Europe, and contributions from Bloomberg reporters in the United States, Canada, and worldwide throughout the business day. Whenever and wherever business news breaks, BNN Bloomberg will deliver it to Canadians live.

Feature programs to air on evenings and weekends with a focus on the stories behind the world’s business leaders, along with luxury, lifestyle, and big, innovative ideas, including HELLO WORLD and THE DAVID RUBENSTEIN SHOW: PEER TO PEER CONVERSATIONS.

Transforming BNN’s website into BNNBloomberg.ca to include Bloomberg’s international news coverage with thousands of articles, graphics, market data, photos, and video.

An increase in BNN’s syndicated radio content available for distribution to Bell Media Radio stations across Canada, including rights to distribute the Bloomberg Radio livestream in Canada and a new channel on iHeartRadio.

BNN Bloomberg on Television

In addition to the new programming in Canada, international programs such as BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK: ASIA and BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN OPEN will be added to the BNN broadcast schedule, where viewers can instantly catch up on the biggest international business news, at any time. BNN’s Canadian-based producers will also draw on Bloomberg journalists from across Canada and around the world to bolster its daytime coverage.

BNN Bloomberg for Digital

BNN.ca will relaunch as BNNBloomberg.ca with an expanded offering of articles, video, and market data. Already Canada’s leader in digital business video, the new site will feature hundreds of new investigative stories, luxury and lifestyle features, and digital-first videos every week.

New personalized digital features intended for users to customize their experience will soon follow. In addition, advertisers in Canada will have access to Bloomberg’s digital products through Bell Media, offering multiple options to reach Canada’s top decision makers and the broader business and financial community.

BNN Bloomberg on Radio

Through the partnership, BNN Bloomberg will be the main distributor of Bloomberg Radio content in Canada. Bell Media Radio will integrate the broad array of short- and long-form radio reports and programs into its stations across Canada. The two partners will also combine BNN’s broadcast simulcast with Bloomberg’s leading business radio product to create a new radio channel on iHeartRadio.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

