Season 2 of Bravo’s #1 Series THE HANDMAID’S TALE Premieres April 29

Bravo confirmed today that Season 2 of the Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning series THE HANDMAID’S TALE debuts Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

The 13-episode, second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favourite saying of Aunt Lydia, and in Season 2, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

Season 1 of the dystopian drama is the most-watched series in Bravo history and was the most-watched series on Canadian Entertainment Specialty during the 2016/2017 broadcast year.

Filmed in Toronto, THE HANDMAID’S TALE is created for television, executive produced and written for television by Bruce Miller. Executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears Ilene Chaiken, and Elisabeth Moss. MGM Television produces the series and serves as the international distributor. The series stars Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel.

