Sandra Oh Returns in Critically Acclaimed Spy Thriller KILLING EVE, Exclusively on Bravo

Bravo announced today that it is has acquired BBC America and Sid Gentle Films’ critically acclaimed thriller KILLING EVE from distributor AMC Studios, to air exclusively in Canada on Bravo this summer. Bravo, a Top 10 Entertainment Specialty channel in Canada, adds KILLING EVE as a tent-pole series in a lineup of premium summer dramas that also includes THE HANDMAID’S TALE, COLONY, and SUITS.

Starring Canadian actress Sandra Oh (GREY’S ANATOMY) in a role she told Vogue has “taken me 30 years to get,” and Jodie Comer (MY MAD FAT DIARY), KILLING EVE is a suspenseful cat-and-mouse drama centred around a psychopathic contract killer (Comer) and the MI5 operative (Oh) tasked with tracking her down. An eight-episode, hour-long high-stakes take on the spy thriller genre from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (FLEABAG), and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, KILLING EVE debuted on BBC America in the U.S. to rave reviews, already securing a second season order. KILLING EVE streams exclusively on CraveTV following its broadcast run on Bravo.

“KILLING EVE, a genre-bending thrilling spy drama led by the brilliant Sandra Oh, is exactly the type of series that will further bolster Bravo’s strong slate of premium programming,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “The acquisition of this marquee series is the next step in the continued evolution of Bravo as Canada’s must-watch premium specialty channel.”

KILLING EVE follows the intertwining lives of two women – Eve (Sandra Oh), a quick-witted but bored MI5 security services operative whose desk job conflicts with her ambitions of being a spy, and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a polished, highly skilled killer-for-hire, who enjoys the rich benefits that come from her violent career. As the two fiercely intelligent women go head to head, they become equally obsessed and entangled with one another in a combination of brutal mischief making, sharp humour, and high-stakes action.

KILLING EVE is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America with Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are executive producers, with Colin Wratten serving as producer and Sandra Oh serving as associate producer.

