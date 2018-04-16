Packed with Exclusive New and Returning Dramas, Bravo’s Nationwide Freeview Begins April 24

Beginning April 24, Bravo is unlocking a nation-wide freeview showcasing its exclusive lineup of engaging, must-see dramas. High profile premieres rolling out during the freeview include Season 2 of the award-winning drama series, THE HANDMAID’S TALE, as well as crime drama HARD SUN, and Bravo’s newest original series, CARTER.

The Bravo freeview is available on service providers across Canada including Bell, Bell Aliant, BellMTS, Rogers, Telus, Shaw, Shaw Direct, SaskTel, Cogeco, Videotron, and Eastlink. In addition, subscribers and non-subscribers alike can sample Bravo programming via the on demand menus on their set-top box with participating TV providers for the duration of the freeview.

With a diverse lineup stacked with big-buzz series, including THE HANDMAID’S TALE which was the #1 series on Canadian Entertainment Specialty with overall viewers during the 2016/2017 broadcast year, Bravo continues to rank in the Top 10 Canadian Entertainment Specialty networks with overall viewers. Bravo’s overall average audience this current broadcast year-to-date has increased by 4% with total viewers, and 14% with A18-34 viewers.

Bravo continues to fuel its Top 10 status with the return of the critically acclaimed series THE HANDMAID’S TALE, with a two-episode premiere event Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Season 2 finds Offred (Elisabeth Moss) pregnant as she fights to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. Catch up on Season 1 of THE HANDMAID’S TALE with two back-to-back episodes airing at 1 a.m. ET every day starting Monday, April 23 – Friday, April 27.

As previously announced, all-new original series CARTER, starring Jerry O’Connell, lands on Bravo May 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Harley Carter (O’Connell) was living the dream. After moving to Hollywood from small-town Canada, he became a huge star as a detective on America’s #1 TV show. But years in the limelight and an endless blur of parties, premieres, and 16-hour workdays were starting to take a toll. It all bubbles over with a public showdown on a red carpet, prompting Harley to return to his hometown to reconnect with his roots. But as he tries to settle back into his old life, he finds himself in an odd new reality of playing a real-life detective with his childhood friends, no-nonsense police veteran Sam Shaw (Sydney Poitier Heartsong) and street-wise, coffee truck owner Dave Leigh (Kristian Bruun). Together, they’re solving crimes, with mixed results.

Detective crime drama HARD SUN makes its exclusive Canadian series premiere Sunday, May 6 immediately following THE HANDMAID’S TALE. From creator of acclaimed British crime drama, LUTHER, the six-episode, pre-apocalyptic series follows partners and enemies, Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) and Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn, Hail, Caesar!), who inadvertently stumble upon proof that the world is facing certain destruction – in only five years.

Sci-fi thriller COLONY makes its Season 3 premiere on Wednesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET. This season finds Will (Josh Holloway, LOST) and Katie Bowman (Sarah Wayne Callies, PRISON BREAK) continuing their fight to stay together as a family in the midst of a new world order and alien invasion.

As well, Bravo continues to deliver new episodes of SUITS Season 7B on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, culminating in the two-hour season finale (Wednesday April 25, at 9p.m. ET) that bids farewell to main characters Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Subscribers and non-subscribers can also sample Bravo programming online at Bravo.ca and via the BravoGO app during the freeview period with participating TV providers.

See below for premiere dates and descriptions for new and returning series. All dates are subject to change. Visit https://www.bravo.ca/ to confirm local broadcast times.

Bravo Freeview Programming Includes:

THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET – Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere Event)

The Emmy® and Golden Globe® award-winning drama series returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). In Season Two, Offred and all the characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

COLONY (Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET – Season 2 Premiere)

A thrilling sci-fi series set in Los Angeles in the very near future. After an alien invasion conquers earth, the remaining human inhabitants must decide whether to bow down to the demands of the invaders or risk their lives through rebellion.

HARD SUN (Sunday, May 6 at 10:05 p.m. ET – Series Premiere)

While investigating what appears to be the routine death of a computer hacker in London, partners and enemies, Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, inadvertently stumble upon proof that the world is facing certain destruction – in only five years. This is a terrifying reality that the secret state is urgently attempting to suppress. As Hicks and Renko find themselves pursued by ruthless and deadly Security Service operatives, they must use all their ingenuity to protect themselves and those that they love.

CARTER (Tuesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET– Series Premiere)

In the premiere episode, “Koji the Killer” (Tuesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET), Carter returns to his hometown of Bishop, Ontario after a public scandal in Los Angeles. His housekeeper-turned guardian of 30 years has been accused of murder, and Harley demands to be included in the investigation. Along the way, he discovers that he has a knack for real detective work and may not return to L.A. so quickly after all.

