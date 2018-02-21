Lucy Hale Stars in New Heartfelt Drama LIFE SENTENCE, Premiering March 7 on Bravo

The all-new, multi-generational, coming-of-age story LIFE SENTENCE comes exclusively to Bravo in Canada beginning March 7. Airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, the 13-episode, witty drama stars Lucy Hale (PRETTY LITTLE LIARS) as Stella Abbott, a woman who discovers that she has been cured of terminal illness and realizes that her perfect family isn’t so perfect after all.

LIFE SENTENCE joins a powerhouse lineup of gripping dramas on Bravo this spring including SUITS (Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET) and THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET). Viewers can also catch-up on Bravo.ca, Bravo GO, CraveTV, and via On Demand platforms.

Click here for a first look at LIFE SENTENCE.

“With its emotional storylines and rich characters lead by the talented Lucy Hale, LIFE SENTENCE is poised to become one of Bravo’s most-beloved series,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “LIFE SENTENCE is appointment viewing, adding to Bravo’s distinguished slate of must-see dramas.”

In the premiere episode (Wednesday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET), Stella Abbott has spent the last eight years living like she was dying – because she was. Stella travelled the world, faced her darkest fears, and found true love. But, when she finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made, including marrying a total stranger.

The entire first season launches on CraveTV following the season finale on Bravo, bolstering CraveTV’s popular Dramas Collection featuring TWIN PEAKS, THE AFFAIR, MISTRESSES, THE ROYALS, and CASUAL, among others.

LIFE SENTENCE, from WBTV and Bill Lawrence’s (SCRUBS) studio-based Doozer Productions, also stars Elliot Knight (ONCE UPON A TIME), Dylan Walsh (NIP/TUCK), Gillian Vigman (DIVORCE), Jayson Blair (Whiplash), Brooke Lyons (THE AFFAIR) and Carlos PenaVega (BIG TIME RUSH).

