Haunting New Mystery Series PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Premieres June 17, Exclusively on Bravo

The gripping new mystery series PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK makes its Canadian debut, Sunday, June 17 at 10:15 p.m. ET following an all-new episode of THE HANDMAID’S TALE, exclusively on Bravo. A reimagining at the iconic Australian novel of the same name, and starring GAME OF THRONE’s Natalie Dormer, the six-episode limited series delves into the mystifying disappearance of three schoolgirls and their governess on Valentine’s Day, 1900. Canadian writer and director Larysa Kondracki (The Whistleblower) serves as showrunner for the limited series and directs the first three episodes. Click here to view the trailer.

“PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK, a riveting, female-led mystery series, is at home among Bravo’s slate of premium programming,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. “With a lead-in on Sunday nights from Bravo’s top-rated series, THE HANDMAID’S TALE, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK is sure to quickly establish itself as another must-see series on Bravo.”

Set in the last decade of the 19th century, PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK sees mysterious widow Hester Appleyard (Dormer) arrive in Australia, where she establishes Appleyard College, a successful school for young ladies that she presides over with an iron fist, lauding order, precision, and perfection. On Valentine’s Day, 1900, the enigmatic headmistress allows her pupils to picnic at Hanging Rock – a former volcano that has eroded into an unusual rock formation. There, in the strange brooding landscape, three of Appleyard’s star students and a governess disappear. With a far-reaching impact on students and staff at the school and the nearby township, suspicions about the disappearance begin to flourish and paranoia sets in. Long-held secrets surface and the mystery deepens.

