Chris Noth-Lead Crime Drama GONE Gets Its North American Debut September 16 on Bravo

This fall, Bravo delves into the complex psychology of kidnappers and dangerous criminals when powerful procedural drama GONE gets its North American debut, Sunday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The 12-episode, one-hour drama picks up the powerhouse Sunday night timeslot from KILLING EVE when the debut season of the critically acclaimed spy drama finales on Sunday, Sept 9. Based on the novel One Kick from New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Cain, GONE follows “Kit Kick” Lannigan (Leven Rambin), the survivor of a highly publicized child-abduction case, and Frank Novak (Golden Globe® nominee Chris Noth, SEX AND THE CITY), the FBI agent responsible for her rescue. Click here to watch the trailer.

In GONE, over a decade after her own abduction, self-defence expert Kick is recruited by Novak to join a special task force aimed at solving missing persons and abduction cases. Together with Special Agent John Bishop (Danny Pino), Kick and Novak will do whatever necessary to rescue those who need saving. But while Kick’s distinct personal experience might be an asset to the new role, it causes old scars and trauma to resurface.

In the premiere episode (Sunday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET), the FBI raids the home of the Fosters, a seemingly average, close-knit family, and rescue a young girl named Kit Lannigan who was kidnapped by patriarch Mel Foster. Fifteen years later, Kit “Kick” Lannigan is a grown woman, trained in martial arts and determined to never fall victim again. When FBI Agent Frank Novak, the man who saved her years before, recruits Kick to join his special task force and locate a young girl who was kidnapped from her school, Kick finds her calling in the job.

Viewers can catch-up on Bravo.ca, Bravo GO, and via On Demand platforms following the series premiere on September 16.

