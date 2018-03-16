Canadian Treasure Jann Arden Gets Sensitive in the Intimate CTV Special SONGS & STORIES: JANN ARDEN, Airing March 24

In celebration of the release of her latest album These Are The Days, Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter, best-selling author, and activist, Jann Arden sits down with THE SOCIAL’s Marci Ien for a personal one-on-one interview, airing Saturday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET/MT on CTV, and on CTV.ca and CTV GO, immediately following the premiere. An encore presentation of the special airs Tuesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Building on Wednesday night’s CTV NATIONAL NEWS interview, SONGS & STORIES: JANN ARDEN features Arden speaking openly about her struggle with her late father’s fight with dementia, her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, and her own challenges with anxiety and alcoholism.

“I had two choices: either row this boat further out to sea and just abandon myself and feel sorry for myself, or make my way back to shore and look after my physical body. That’s what came first,” said Jann Arden about her recent personal struggles.

“Jann Arden is not just a Canadian icon – she is an amazing woman whose talent and personality has found a permanent place in the hearts of Canadians,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President and Head, Bell Media Studios. “Whether she is captivating us with her music, entertaining us with her sense of humour, or sharing her honest written words – Jann Arden is a Canadian original and this special strives to capture the magic that is, Jann Arden. We are proud to be a part of this special and we can’t wait to share her incredible songs and stories with viewers.”

SONGS & STORIES: JANN ARDEN: DIRECTOR’S CUT, an extended version of the intimate special, premiering Friday, March 30 on CraveTV™, includes extra songs and extended interview footage. Viewers can also visit CTV.ca for exclusive digital extras and clips from the special.

In studio to celebrate the release of her latest album, These Are the Days, the multiple JUNO Award-winning artist performs a selection of her new and hit songs including “A Long Goodbye”, a poignant reflection on the gradual disappearance of a loved one suffering from a dementia-related illness, and a sensual, soulful version of her hit “Insensitive”. Recorded with legendary producer Bob Rock at the helm, These Are the Days, is a defiant statement from an artist at the height of her powers. SONGS & STORIES: JANN ARDEN is filmed at Bell Media Studios in Toronto.

