BNN Bloomberg Celebrates Launch by Opening Toronto Stock Exchange

BNN Bloomberg launched today, providing audiences with unparalleled coverage across television, digital, and radio platforms, including 22 hours of live televised financial news coverage every weekday.

As Canada’s definitive source for business news, BNN Bloomberg delivers comprehensive news and analysis powered by Bloomberg’s 2,700 business journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. To coincide with the brand’s launch, BNN Bloomberg is now available in a special free preview from Monday, April 30 to Thursday, June 28, through television service providers across Canada.

Additionally, today marks the launch of the all-new BNNBloomberg.ca and the BNN Bloomberg app, as well as BNN Bloomberg Radio, Canada’s first business news radio station, which is available for live streaming across the country through the iHeartRadio Canada app, and locally in Metro Vancouver on HD Radio at 103.5 HD2 and on 1410 AM.

