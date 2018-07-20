Five Discovery Brands United in All-New, Rebuilt, and Redesigned Discovery.ca

Discovery today announced the network’s newly rebuilt and redesigned website, Discovery.ca, Canada’s digital destination for the very best in factual entertainment programming. The all-new Discovery.ca is now a super-hub for viewer-favourite programs from all five of the network’s brands: Discovery, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Velocity, and Discovery Science.

Debuting in advance of SHARK WEEK (July 22-29), TV’s annual underwater phenomenon, the new site features improved usability, a refreshed look, and a seamless layout on all devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop.

“With all five Discovery brands now under the same digital umbrella, our new website is a robust and convienent one-stop destination for Discovery’s vast collection of insightful and entertaining programming,” said Ken MacDonald, Vice-President and General Manager, Discovery. “We’re very excited to launch the site’s unrivalled viewing experience just in time for the summer extravaganza that is SHARK WEEK.”

Highlights of the new Discovery.ca include:

Quicker and easier navigation, taking viewers where they want to go in fewer clicks

Improved discoverability, allowing viewers to easily find new series from across Discovery’s five brands

A prominent display of Discovery’s most-watched programs, including HIGHWAY THRU HELL, CANADA’S WORST DRIVER, HELLFIRE HEROES, GOLD RUSH, and more

Continued access to select episodes the day after the broadcast airing. Monthly, Discovery offers a complete past season of one of the network’s most popular shows, with no sign-in required

Discovery’s DAILY PLANET brand continues to bring viewers comprehensive digital updates on the latest news in science, technology, and everything that makes the planet awesome

Viewers can now visit the all-new Discovery.ca and the Discovery GO app as the prime destinations for comprehensive streaming content from all five Discovery brands.

In addition, during SHARK WEEK, Discovery.ca and the Discovery GO app feature all-new specials starring Shaq, Ronda Rousey, Bear Grylls, and more. These aquatic adventure specials are available for streaming the day after the broadcast airing.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

