AMC Announces Le Carré Spy Thriller “The Little Drummer Girl” To air in November

AMC today announced from the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour premiere dates for the global thriller “The Little Drummer Girl,” a mini-series launching this November, and the debut of “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” on October 14 at 12 midnight ET/PT for late-night fright fans.

Based on John le Carré’s best-selling literary masterpiece of the same name, “The Little Drummer Girl” is a six-part miniseries starring Emmy® and Golden Globe®Award-winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies,” “True Blood,” Tarzan) as Becker, twice Academy Award-nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals) as Kurtz and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as Charlie.

Blurring the fine lines between love and hate; truth and fiction; and right and wrong; “The Little Drummer Girl” weaves a suspenseful and explosive story of espionage and high-stakes international intrigue. Set in the late 1970s, the pulsating thriller follows Charlie (Pugh), a fiery actress and idealist whose resolve is tested after she meets the mysterious Becker (Skarsgård,) while on holiday in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and her encounter with him entangles her in a complex plot devised by the spy mastermind Kurtz (Shannon). Charlie takes on the role of a lifetime as a double agent while remaining uncertain of her own loyalties.

“The Little Drummer Girl,” which hails from the executive producers of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning series “The Night Manager,” marks the television debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Stoker) and was filmed at location including the streets of London and Prague and architectural phenomena such as the Acropolis and Temple of Poseidon in Athens.

The miniseries is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and The Ink Factory, in partnership with 127 Wall. Simon Cornwell and Stephen Cornwell serve as executive producers, alongside John le Carré, Mona Qureshi for the BBC, Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall, Wonjo Jeong, and Park Chan-wook. The series will be distributed internationally by Endeavor Content.

“AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” brings together the masters of horror – icons and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Each one-hour episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear. The series features A-list storytellers including Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis and Jamie Lee Curtis, among many others.

“AMC Visionaries” is a year-round documentary series in which groundbreaking artists curate and author the untold stories and fascinating histories of their respective genres. In addition to the recently aired “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics,” and “AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” previously announced series falling under the “AMC Visionaries” banner include the upcoming “AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

