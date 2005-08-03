Showcase Action unveils 2005-2006 programming highlights

New series coming to Showcase Action are “Family Business”, “Playmakers” and “Rescue Me”.



Family Business

New Series

(Network Premiere) Sat. at 1am ET, beginning Sept. 3

Think your family’s crazy? Showtime’s Family Business documents the life of Adam Glasser, better known as porn star Seymore Butts, and his close-knit family, who run a successful adult film business. The show follows the family o­n their hilarious highs and heartbreaking lows.



Playmakers

New Series

(Network Premiere) Sat. at 7pm ET, beginning Sept. 3

Filmed in Toronto, Playmakers is ESPN’s first dramatic series. The program takes viewers behind the scenes and follows the personal lives of the Cougars, a professional football team, as well as the lives of the players’ families, coaches and owners. Faced with problems ranging from drug addiction to spousal abuse, the athletes are constantly playing cover-up to hide their private misdeeds, keeping them far from the admiring eyes of the public. The series is executive produced by John Eisendrath, who has served in the same role o­n such shows as Felicity, Beverly Hills: 90210 and, most recently, Alias.



Rescue Me

New Series

(Network Premiere) Sat. at 8pm ET, beginning Sept. 3

Rescue Me, starring Denis Leary, follows a group of New York City firefighters as they pull survivors from fiery infernos while coping with personal issues and colleagues fallen in action. Firefighter Tommy Gavin (Leary) takes great pride in leading the heroic but often overwhelmed firefighters of New York City’s Truck Company 62.



Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

