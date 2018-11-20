Soar Into The Holiday Season With The 40th Anniversary Of Superman On Hollywood Suite December 15

This December, Hollywood Suite is gifting viewers a joyful lineup of must-see programming, including a special 40th anniversary presentation of Superman, festive classics and back-to-back features to binge on. Making holidays merry and bright from December 1 to January 5, viewers can enjoy free unlimited access to the service’s collection of classic films, along with their eggnog and gingerbread men, of course! “Coming together with friends and family and watching a film is a great way to connect this holiday season,” said David Kines, President and Co-founder of Hollywood Suite. “This is a time for relaxation and togetherness, and we want viewers to experience that through our expertly curated film selections with a month-long free preview for all to enjoy.” Viewers can expect to be treated to some very merry movie specials, including: SUPERMAN’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s the 40th anniversary of Superman! On December 15, Superman (1978) celebrates its 40th anniversary and Hollywood Suite is giving the ultimate tribute with a special edition of the film, followed by Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (1980) and Superman III (1983). With a multitude of Canadian connections peppered throughout the series, this makes for the ultimate anniversary celebration in the most patriotic manner.