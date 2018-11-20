Soar Into The Holiday Season With The 40th Anniversary Of Superman On Hollywood Suite December 15

This December, Hollywood Suite is gifting viewers a joyful lineup of must-see programming, including a special 40th anniversary presentation of Superman, festive classics and back-to-back features to binge on. Making holidays merry and bright from December 1 to January 5, viewers can enjoy free unlimited access to the service’s collection of classic films, along with their eggnog and gingerbread men, of course!

“Coming together with friends and family and watching a film is a great way to connect this holiday season,” said David Kines, President and Co-founder of Hollywood Suite. “This is a time for relaxation and togetherness, and we want viewers to experience that through our expertly curated film selections with a month-long free preview for all to enjoy.”

Viewers can expect to be treated to some very merry movie specials, including:

SUPERMAN’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s the 40th anniversary of Superman! On December 15, Superman (1978) celebrates its 40th anniversary and Hollywood Suite is giving the ultimate tribute with a special edition of the film, followed by Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (1980) and Superman III (1983). With a multitude of Canadian connections peppered throughout the series, this makes for the ultimate anniversary celebration in the most patriotic manner.
Did you know that Canadian director Norman Jewison was among those considered by producers to direct Superman? However, he was busy directing Sylvester Stallone in his Rocky follow-up, F.I.S.T. (1978). Ironically, Stallone was also among the producer’s favorites actors for the Superman role! Click HERE for more Superman fun facts from Hollywood Suite Film Expert Cam Maitland.
HITCHCOCK-A-GANZA
Not into the warm and fuzzy feelings that the holidays bring? Viewers can indulge their need for some thrills with classic Hitchcock films like High Anxiety (1977), The Birds (1963), Marnie (1964), Frenzy (1972), North by Northwest (1959), Psycho (1960), and To Catch a Thief (1955)!
DOUBLE AND TRIPLE HEADERS TO BINGE-WATCH
‘Tis the season for indulging guilt-free, so Hollywood Suite is providing viewers with their favourite double and triple headers throughout the month of December. From the comfort of the couch, nurse that real hangover while watching The Hangover (2009) and The Hangover Part II (2011). Go Gaga for Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in A Star is Born (1954 and 1976). And check that there isn’t a horse head in the bed before settling in to watch The Godfather (1972), The Godfather: Part II (1974) and The Godfather: Part III (1990).
HO-HO-HOLIDAY FILM FEST
No holiday season is complete without some classic holiday-themed movies, so Hollywood Suite is treating viewers to fabulous festive flicks all December long. Feel the romance with Edward Scissorhands (1990) and The Family Man (2000) or get on the naughty list with Gremlins (1984) and Bad Santa (2003). Viewers don’t have to dream of one, because White Christmas (1954) is included in the channel’s jubilant holiday lineup!

