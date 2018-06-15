Soak Up Some Fun With A Sizzling New Summer Lineup On Disney Channel Canada

Disney Channel Canada splashes into summer with a sizzling hot lineup of exciting new series, returning hits, original movies, and much more! Disney debuts a highly-anticipated slate of new titles including Big Hero 6 The Series, Big City Greens, and Bug Juice: My Adventures at Summer Camp, along with new episodes of DuckTales and Stuck in the Middle, as well as new seasons of fan-favs including Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – a new chapter of Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series, Raven’s Home, BUNK’D, and Bizaardvark. Plus, don’t miss a special presentation of the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards and the premiere of the newest Disney Channel Original Movie, Freaky Friday.

Disney Channel Canada Summer Programming Highlights

Disney Channel Canada is also available On Demand. For the full summer schedule, exclusive games, videos, or quizzes, visit www.disneychannel.ca.

Music fans can’t ‘ARDY’ wait for the biggest music event for families of the year, the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards! Radio Disney nominated top artists across 15 categories, including one new category, “Doubletap – Favorite Social Music Artist,” recognizing musical talent across social media platforms. Fans have voted online for the artists that they want to take home an “ARDY,” prior to the 2018 RDMAs on Sunday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Summer heat can be beat. Join Disney Channel Canada every weekend beginning Saturday, June 30 for a cool collection of hit new series. Though the weekends may not be long, Disney Channel Canada is making them bigger and better than ever with two brand new animated series, Big City Greens and Big Hero 6 The Series premiering at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET/PT, with new episodes premiering every weekend, all summer long. Big City Greens is a comedy adventure series about Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his family. Cricket’s curiosity and enthusiasm leads his wildly out of place family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbours. Big Hero 6 The Series, based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning feature film, continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. Then, everyone’s favourite mischief-making triplets Huey, Dewey and Louie, fly into the weekend morning lineup with new episodes of the animated comedy-adventure series, DuckTales at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT.

Don’t miss the new Disney Channel Original Movie, Freaky Friday, premiering Friday, August 10. Actresses Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid and Something Rotten! on Broadway and the stage production of Freaky Friday) and Cozi Zuehlsdorff (Dolphin Tale, Liv and Maddie) star in an update of the American classic Freaky Friday, a Disney Channel musical comedy. This Disney Channel Original Movie is based on Disney Theatrical Productions’ stage adaptation of the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and Disney’s popular feature films of the same name.

No summer is complete without a trip to summer camp! Gather around the campfire because after nearly 20 years, Disney Channel Canada is returning to Camp Waziyatah for a contemporary new installment of its popular unscripted docu-series Bug Juice: My Adventures at Summer Camp, premiering this summer. The new version will capture the authentic adventures of a group of kids as they head to summer camp, join in exciting and challenging outdoor activities, establish tight bonds with bunkmates and create unforgettable memories. Broadcast details to be announced at a later date.

Additional Disney Channel Canada Summer Programming Highlights



New Seasons of:

Raven’s Home, Season 2 – Weekends at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT beginning June 30

BUNK’D, Season 3 – Weekends at 11 a.m. ET/PT beginning June 30

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Season 2 – One-hour special at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday, June 30 before the moving to its regular spots Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m. ET/PT beginning July 1

