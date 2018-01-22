Release the Dragons: GAME OF THRONES Lands on CraveTV

Rally the realm: it was announced today that worldwide television hit series GAME OF THRONES is coming to CraveTV. Seasons 1-3 of the epic fantasy begin streaming Friday, February 16, with Season 4-5 to follow shortly thereafter and the remaining seasons to be added throughout 2018.

“We’re thrilled to introduce GAME OF THRONES and even more premium content to CraveTV subscribers, joining our already robust offering of genre-defining television,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media.

CraveTV’s already-large HBO offering includes all seasons and episodes of library titles like BIG LITTLE LIES, TRUE DETECTIVE, THE SOPRANOS, and THE WIRE; comedies such as SEX AND THE CITY, ENTOURAGE, and CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM; and award-winning HBO films, documentaries, and stand-up specials.

This unparalleled HBO Collection expands over the coming months to include additional new titles GIRLS, THE LEFTOVERS, SILICON VALLEY, VICE PRINCIPALS, BALLERS, and THE YOUNG POPE.

The new titles will begin streaming on Fridays as part of CraveTV’s #iCraveFridays weekly roll-out:

Lena Dunham’s groundbreaking, zeitgeist-capturing comedy GIRLS streams beginning Friday, February 9 ;

streams beginning ; GAME OF THRONES Seasons 1-3 joins CraveTV on Friday, February 16 ;

Seasons 1-3 joins CraveTV on ; THE YOUNG POPE , the Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® nominated 10-episode limited series starring Jude Law, streams starting Friday, February 23 ;

, the Emmy and Golden Globe nominated 10-episode limited series starring Jude Law, streams starting ; Seasons 1-3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series SILICON VALLEY , which returns for its fifth season on March 25 on HBO Canada, hit CraveTV in March;

, which returns for its fifth season on on HBO Canada, hit CraveTV in March; every season of THE LEFTOVERS , starring Justin Theroux and described by The Daily Beast as “…the best show on television right now,” streams as of April;

, starring Justin Theroux and described by The Daily Beast as “…the best show on television right now,” streams as of April; comedies BALLERS Seasons 1-2 and INSECURE Season 1, starring Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae respectively, join the service in May;

Seasons 1-2 and Season 1, starring Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae respectively, join the service in May; and every season of Danny McBride’s dark comedy VICE PRINCIPALS joins CraveTV this fall.



CraveTV is also Canada’s home to new and returning SHOWTIME programming which airs day-and-date on CraveTV with its U.S. broadcast. The SHOWTIME Collection features current big-buzz series THE CHI and SMILF, cult hit TWIN PEAKS, and audience favourites THE AFFAIR, BILLIONS, and RAY DONOVAN, which stream day-and-date with their U.S. broadcast.

CraveTV features thousands of hours of premium television content, from acclaimed dramas and beloved comedies, to documentaries, music, and factual programming.

Other new and current hits streaming on CraveTV include: COUNTERPART, the new Starz drama starring J.K. Simmons; new episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY which stream the day after their linear broadcast; Golden Globe winner THE HANDMAID’S TALE, and the CraveTV original LETTERKENNY, Canadian Screen Award Winner for Best Comedy Series and recently nominated for nine 2018 CSAs.

All new and current seasons of HBO series will continue to premiere on HBO Canada, day-and-date with the U.S. broadcast.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

