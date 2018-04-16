Bell Media Celebrates National Canadian Film Day on April 18

Bell Media’s premium English and French-language Pay TV networks, The Movie Network, The Movie Network Encore (TMN Encore), Super Écran, and Cinépop, are once again proud to support National Canadian Film Day on Wednesday, April 18 with a specially curated lineup of Canadian films that celebrate this year’s theme: female filmmakers. Bell Media is a proud sponsor of National Canadian Film Day, now in its fifth year.

The Movie Network’s main lineup is anchored by four titles from leading Canadian female filmmakers: Anne Marie Fleming’s animated feature Window Horses, about a young Canadian poet invited to perform at a poetry festival in Iran (6 p.m. ET); Stella Meghie’s Canadian Screen Award-nominated directorial debut, Jean of the Joneses (7:30 p.m. ET); Aisling Walsh’s Maudie starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke, and winner of seven 2018 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Motion Picture, Best Direction, Lead Actress and Lead Supporting Actor (9 p.m. ET); and April Mullen’s Below Her Mouth, a bold, uninhibited drama that begins with a passionate weekend-long affair between two women (11 p.m. ET).

On TMN Encore, subscribers can enjoy a day-long Canadian movie marathon from celebrated female directors and screenwriters such as Deepa Mehta, Sarah Polley, Tara Johns, and Shannon Masters. Featured films include: Away from Her (6 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET), the acclaimed 2006 adaptation of Alice Munro’s short story, starring Julie Christie and Gordon Pinsent; Empire of Dirt (7:20 p.m. ET), following three generations of First Nations women as they struggle to deal with the demons of their past; and Bollywood/Hollywood (10:50 p.m. ET), the award-winning 2002 film about an East Indian man looking for his family’s approval to marry a non-East Indian woman.

French-language Pay TV networks Super Écran and Cinépop have curated “La Journée du cinéma canadien”, a special On Demand collection that’s now available on Super Écran GO and Cinépop GO until April 29. The collection includes: Mariages, Loin d’elle (Away from Her), Dans la forêt (Into the Forest), Entre soeurs (Ginger Snaps), Maud (Maudie), Bollywood/Hollywood, and the Bell Media original documentary chronicling The Tragically Hip’s final tour, Long Time Running, subtitled in French.

Presented by REEL CANADA, National Canadian Film Day is an annual day-long celebration of Canadian film, through screenings, events, panel discussions, and conversations across the country.

The full broadcast schedule for The Movie Network (and its suite of multiplex channels) and The Movie Network Encore for April 18 is below:

TMN 1:

6 p.m. ET – Window Horses

7:30 p.m. ET – Jean of the Joneses

9 p.m. ET – Maudie

11 p.m. ET – Below Her Mouth

TMN 2:

6:15 p.m. ET – The Steps

8 p.m. ET – Don’t Talk to Irene

9:25 p.m. ET – Sleeping Giant

11 p.m. ET – 1:54

TMN 3:

5:40 p.m. ET – Mean Dreams

7:30 p.m. ET – River

9 p.m. ET – Goon: Last of the Enforcers

10:45 p.m. ET – Bon Cop, Bad Cop 2

TMN Encore:

6 a.m. ET – Away From Her

7:50 a.m. ET – Empire of Dirt

9:40 a.m. ET – Sophie

11:25 a.m. ET – The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom

1 p.m. ET – The Animal Project

2:35 p.m. ET – Breakfast with Scot

4:15 p.m. ET – I Put a Hit on You

5:35 p.m. ET – Autrui

7:20 p.m. ET – Empire of Dirt

9 p.m. ET – Away From Her

10:50 p.m. ET – Bollywood/Hollywood

