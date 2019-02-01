When Calls the Heart season 6 premieres on Super Channel Heart & Home – February 24

Super Channel is pleased to announce to the delight of Canadian ‘Hearties’ across the country, that season six of When Calls the Heart will return to Super Channel Heart & Home on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET, day and date with its premiere on the Hallmark Channel in the U.S.

Canadian fans of the series can catch up on all five seasons of the sweeping frontier drama which are currently available on Super Channel On Demand.

The Super Channel original series is filmed on location in British Columbia and based on the bestselling book series by acclaimed Canadian author Janette Oke. The series stars Erin Krakow (Army Wives), Pascale Hutton (Sanctuary), Jack Wagner (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Lori Loughlin (Fuller House, 90210).

In the season six premiere, the town of Hope Valley adjusts to the changing times – while still maintaining the small-town bonds that connect them. After taking time off to care for her new baby, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) returns to teaching but soon realizes she needs more support than she could have imagined. Abigail (Lori Loughlin) prepares for the arrival of the telephone to Hope Valley. Bill (Jack Wagner) and Gowen (Martin Cummins) enter a bidding war for the town saloon. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) senses a spark between Faith (Andrea Brooks) and Carson (Paul Greene).

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google



Related