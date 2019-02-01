The Oath returns to Super Channel for second season – Feb 21

Super Channel is pleased to announce that season two of the original drama series, The Oath, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television Inc. and creator/executive producer/writer Joe Halpin, will return to Super Channel Fuse with eight all-new episodes on Thursday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Each episode will also be available on Super Channel on Demand, the day following its linear broadcast premiere.

Viewers can catch up on the entire first season of The Oath currently available on Super Channel On Demand.

The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Shedding light on corrupt and secret societies nearly impossible to join, only the chosen few make the cut—and once inside, members do what they must to shield each other from enemies who attack from both outside and within their own ranks. The sophomore season of the action-packed drama finds the Ravens attempting to free themselves from their debt to the cartel. Themes including redemption and the meaning of family are examined in season two pushing the characters to find a new path, conquer their inner demons and giving them one last chance to reclaim their lives as their own – all while trying to protect the ones they love in the process.

Joining the cast for season two are Grammy nominated artists Christina Milian as series regular Christine Parks, and Leona Lewis who recurs as Amber Hall, daughter of Pastor Greg. Actress Zulay Hernao recurs as Carmen Velasquez. Additionally, actor and director Kevin Connolly guest stars as James Hoke and directs multiple episodes.

Milian, Lewis, Henao and Connolly join the returning ensemble cast featuring Ryan Kwanten as Steve Hammond, Cory Hardrict as Cole Hammond, Katrina Law as Karen Beach and J.J. Soria as Ramos.

Also returning for season two are: Elisabeth Röhm as Agent Aria Price, Michael Malarkey as Foster, Isaac Keys as G., Andrew Howard as Kraley, J. Anthony Pena as Carl, Kim Delaney as Abigail Beach, Isabella Rivera-Gandulla as Veronica and Braulio Castillo as cartel lawyer Victor Moreno and father to Lourdes, who is portrayed by Isabel Arraiza.

