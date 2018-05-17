Super Channel unveils new corporate branding and new channel logos

Super Channel is pleased to reveal its new corporate branding and channel logos, which will go live across all Super Channel platforms on June 4, 2018. As previously announced, Super Channel 1 (SC1) and Super Channel 2 (SC2) will become Super Channel Fuse and Super Channel Heart & Home. These will join existing channels, Super Channel Vault and GINX Esports TV Canada, to form a newly branded suite of channels, under the Super Channel Entertainment Network flagship brand.

Viewers across the nation will be given an all-access pass to experience all that the new Super Channel Entertainment Network has to offer with a free preview from June 15 – July 2 with participating television providers across the country. In addition, potential subscribers can sample Super Channel programming via Super Channel On Demand with participating TV providers for the duration of the freeview.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be giving viewers across the country a chance to sample what the newly rebranded Super Channel has to offer,” said Don McDonald, President and CEO. “We are certain they will find our diverse network of channels provides unrivalled entertainment value, with exclusive, uncut series, movies, concerts and sports on Super Channel Fuse, heartwarming, wholesome and feel-good programming on Super Channel Heart & Home, fan favourite films on Super Channel Vault and all things eSports on GINX Esports TV Canada.”

To view the newly branded Super Channel trailer, click here<https://app.frame.io/v/ 432713d9-9832-4116-93e7- 7e1942e0d68b>.

The new corporate brand identity and channel logos were designed by Super Channel’s in-house creative team, led by Creative Director, Michael Burgess. The new on-air design and channel logos will be teased out to current subscribers over the next two weeks with a series of on-air promo spots, as well as externally across social media platforms, leading into the full rebrand launch on June 4th. Super Channel’s website will be updated to reflect the rebranded channels, with new social media feeds created specifically for Super Channel Heart & Home.

“The challenge for our small but talented in-house design team, was to create a fresher, more modern, and more uniform brand across all platforms, including on-air, web, on demand, social media, and affiliate and consumer marketing. The final corporate identity is a simple 16×9 format split into four quadrants that reflects our four diverse channels. The addition of the ‘Entertainment Network’ byline reiterates that we are a four-channel network,” said Michael Burgess, Creative Director. “We had some fun with the channel identities, creating designs that reference the corporate brand with the consistent use of orange, while maintaining some commonality between individual channels through font and style treatment. Subtle elements were used within the logos to allow the personalities of the individual channels to be expressed.”

Free Preview Programming Highlights (all programming subject to change, all times ET, please visit www.superchannel.ca<http:// www.superchannel.ca> for local broadcast times):

Super Channel Fuse (SC Fuse): A dynamic fusion of premium programming including exclusive series, movies, documentaries, sports, stand-up comedy and concerts. All uncut and commercial free.

* American Gods season one – premieres June 20 at 9 p.m.

* Deep State – new episodes continue Sundays at 9 p.m.

* Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two – premieres June 22 at 7 p.m. (Super Channel Concert Series)

* World Boxing Super Series – Super Middleweight final Groves vs Smith – June 29 from Manchester Arena (time tba)

Additional SC Fuse programming available via on Demand includes current Super Channel exclusive series such as Homeland season seven, Berlin Station seasons one and two, Mr. Mercedes, The Oath, Get Shorty, Harlots, ICE, and Canadian series What Would Sal Do? and Forgive Me.

Super Channel Heart & Home (SC H&H): Feel-good entertainment featuring heartwarming and wholesome series and movies, for everyone in your home. TV you can trust, with shows you’ll love.

* Cedar Cove season one (Hallmark original series) – Sundays at 8 p.m. (premieres June 3)

* An Uncommon Grace (Hallmark original movie) – June 17 at 9 p.m. (Canadian premiere)

* A Shine of Rainbows (movie) – premieres June 23 at 8 p.m.

* Nearlyweds (Hallmark original movie) – premieres June 24 at 9 p.m.

* The Ultimate Gift (movie) – July 1 at 9 p.m. (Canadian premiere)

Additional heartwarming movies available during the freeview period include Autumn Stables (Hallmark original), Very Very Valentine, How to Train Your Husband, High Rise Rescue and Love at First Bark. SC H&H will be anchored by top performing Hallmark series When Calls the Heart and Chesapeake Shores (coming later this Summer) and will include seasonal and holiday programming, as well as weekly movie premieres, all based on the channel’s key themes of romance, home and community.

Super Channel Vault (SC Vault): A hand-picked collection of fan favourites and critically acclaimed movies, spanning a variety of genres and decades.

* New titles premiering this month include Awakenings, Go, Lawrence of Arabia, U Turn, Rudy, Gattaca and Pineapple Express

* Stephen King Day – June 16 beginning at 7:30 am – Stand By Me, Carrie, Misery, The Green Mile, The Shawshank Redemption, The Shining, Apt Pupil, Christine

* Father’s Day – June 17 beginning at 6:15 am – Mr. Mom, Due Date, Big Daddy, Stripes, 48 Hrs., King Pin, The Longest Yard, Hot Tub Time Machine, Hall Pass, Road House

GINX Esports TV Canada (launched May 2017): The definitive source for Canadian esports enthusiasts, featuring live tournaments, news and gaming lifestyle programming from around the world.

Super Channel On Demand: Entertainment at your fingertips. Unlimited access to Super Channel’s programming, included free with your subscription.

